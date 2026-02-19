Howard Lutnick, Cantor Fitzgerald in focus amid Epstein links; sister Edie Lutnick allegedly linked to Ghislaine Maxwell

Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick has been in the spotlight over alleged links to Jeffrey Epstein. Cantor Fitzgerald, the firm where Lutnick worked, was mentioned in the latest tranche of documents linked to the late convicted child sex offender, released by the Justice Department. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been in focus amid mentions in the Epstein files. (REUTERS)

A document detailing a case where the FBI was looking into Epstein and child sex trafficking mentions Cantor Fitzgerald.

The document reads “…called the FBI National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) to report information about Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, who could be connected to Jeffrey Epstein.” It makes other claims about Lutnick as well.

“The CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, Howard Lutnick, was Jeffrey Epstein's neighbor and he believes some of the suspicious financial activities could be related to Epstein's case,” the document adds. It also mentions charity work done by Cantor Fitzgerald noting ‘he thinks the charity day is fraudulent’.

Lutnick survived the 9/11 attacks by a stroke of luck as he didn't go to work that day. After the tragedy that claimed the lives of hundreds of Cantor Fitzgerald employees, Lutnick started the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund. Amid the claims about Cantor Fitzgerald and Lutnick in the new FBI document, which was in the Epstein files, an old interview of Lutnick has gone viral as well.