Susan Hamblin: 5 things to know as Rep Anna Paulina Luna flags ‘naughty’ email to Jeffrey Epstein

While Hamblin's name was redacted in the mail , the Republican lawmaker identified her in an X post. “Susan Hamblin sent this email. She took a plea deal and was given “victim” status under previous DOJ. DOJ should look into charges. Possible human rights violations were committed by Susan. I say that based on other files with her name on it. These women don’t get to hide behind redactions. There were so many victims, NONE of which did what SUSAN did. This needs to be reopened,” Luna wrote. HT.com could not independently verify this information.

Representative Anna Paulina Luna shared an alleged email from Susan Hamblin to Jeffrey Epstein . The email was made public when the Justice Department released the final tranche of files linked to the late convicted child sex offender.

Hamblin's name has come up earlier as well with claims that she sent a message to Epstein about granting ‘permission to kill’. However, these claims remain unverified. Luna's latest post, meanwhile, has sparked interest in who Hamblin is.

Susan Hamblin: 5 things to know Susan Mary Hamblin is an interior designer, as per court documents. She sued The Sun for alleging links between Hamblin and Epstein, specifically accusing her of grooming a 16-year-old. The publisher had to issue an apology and pay her costs. Susan Hamblin was represented by Amber Courtier who told the court that the reports by The Sun about her client were untrue. Hamblin had first engaged in pre-action correspondence with The Sun, but had gotten no satisfactory resolution. She then moved to issue proceedings against its publisher and the articles were subsequently taken down. As Hamblin's name began to do the rounds again, social media claims were made that she was the founder of Kids2Families adoption agency. However, these claims could not be independently verified.

Susan Hamblin report reactions As the alleged mail from Hamblin to Epstein has come into the spotlight, it has elicited a gamut of reactions.

“I’m kind of torn on this and understand why they may have been given victim status. I get they groomed and sounds like trafficked others, but, if they themselves were abused/groomed, then that abuse in itself still needs justice. Just like domestically abused often have a difficult time leaving abusers, how do we know that wasn’t the case with these girls?,” one person remarked.

Another added, “What’s even more sick is the definition of the word “little” in the kink world.” Yet another said, “This whole thing is so sickening.”