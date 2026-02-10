‘Met 3 times in 14 years’: US Commerce Secretary Lutnick denies ties with Epstein amid calls for resignation

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Tuesday denied having connections to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein even as he came under fire from lawmakers calling for him to step down. US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick testifies during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing in Washington, (Getty Images via AFP)

Talking of his relations with Epstein, the US Secretary of Commerce said he met the sex offender three times in over 14 years. He was speaking before a Senate committee hearing.

“I did not have a relationship with Epstein,” he said, adding he met Epstein first when the latter moved next door. He said he also had a lunch with the convicted sex offender when he was on a “boat near his island on a family vacation.” Lutnick and Epstein were neighbors in Manhattan.

“I did have lunch with him, as I was on a boat going across on a family vacation, my wife was with me, as were my four children and nannies,” Lutnick said.

“The only thing I saw with my wife and my children and the other couple and their children was staff who worked for Mr Epstein on that island," he added, according to Reuters.

The hearing comes days after the documents released by the US Justice Department indicate Lutnick previously incorrectly characterized the extent of his relationship with Epstein.

However, Lutnick told the Senate panel that he did not have any relationship with Epstein.

“Over a 14 year period, I did not have any relationship with him. I barely had anything to do with that person,” he told the Senate committee, adding "I did absolutely nothing wrong in any possible regard in relation to Epstein."

The hearing comes amid calls from some lawmakers demanding Lutnick’s resignation over his Epstein ties.

The Justice Department documents has indicated that Lutnick and Epstein continued to exchange messages through 2018.