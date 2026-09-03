Is the jury still deliberating in the Lindsay Clancy case? Latest verdict update

Yes, the jury in the Lindsay Clancy case is still deliberating and has not reached a verdict. On Wednesday, September 2, jurors told Judge William Sullivan for the second time that they could not reach a unanimous decision. The judge then ordered them to continue deliberating. The 12-member jury has been considering whether Clancy was criminally responsible for the deaths of her three children in 2023.

Is the Lindsay Clancy jury still deadlocked?

The Lindsay Clancy jury remains deadlocked after a second note, and Judge William Sullivan has ordered more deliberations." Greg Derr/Pool (via REUTERS)

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The jury has now spent more than 27 hours discussing the case. After returning to court on Wednesday, the jurors again told Judge William Sullivan that they were unable to agree on a verdict. Their note said, “After much deliberation we are still unable to come to a unanimous decision.”

Sullivan responded by asking the jurors to return to their private discussions. He gave them the Tuey-Rodriguez instructions, which are used in Massachusetts when jurors are struggling to reach a unanimous decision. The instruction asks jurors to consider the views of the other members while still following their own judgment.

Also Read: Has there been a verdict in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial? Latest update on jury deliberations and possible outcomes

What is the Lindsay Clancy jury deciding?

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{{^usCountry}} Clancy, 36, is charged with killing her three children, Cora, Dawson and Callan, at the family’s home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in January 2023. She does not dispute that she killed the children. The main question for the jury is whether she was criminally responsible for what happened. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clancy, 36, is charged with killing her three children, Cora, Dawson and Callan, at the family’s home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in January 2023. She does not dispute that she killed the children. The main question for the jury is whether she was criminally responsible for what happened. {{/usCountry}}

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Her lawyer, Kevin Reddington, has argued that Clancy was suffering from postpartum psychosis and was unable to understand right from wrong when she killed her children. Prosecutors, led by Jennifer Sprague and Shanan Buckingham, have argued that Clancy knew what she was doing and acted deliberately.

That difference is at the heart of the jury’s decision. A guilty verdict could lead to a life sentence, while a finding that she was not criminally responsible because of mental illness could lead to confinement in a mental health facility.

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Also Read: Where has Lindsay Clancy been for the last 3 years? Inside her medical custody after her children’s deaths

When will the Lindsay Clancy jury give its verdict?

There is no verdict yet and no confirmed time for one. The jurors have been told to continue working toward a unanimous decision.

The latest deadlock does not automatically end the trial. Judge Sullivan can allow the jury to keep deliberating. If the jurors ultimately cannot agree, the case could end in a mistrial, leaving prosecutors to decide what happens next.

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For now, the Lindsay Clancy jury is still deliberating, and the case remains unresolved.