Has there been a verdict in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial? Latest update on jury deliberations and possible outcomes
The Lindsay Clancy jury will return Monday as the wait for a verdict continues in the closely watched case.
No, there has been no verdict yet in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial. The 12-member jury ended its second full day of deliberations on Friday, August 28, without reaching a decision. The jurors are expected to return to Plymouth Superior Court on Monday, August 31, at 9 a.m. ET to continue discussing the case. The trial centers on whether Clancy was criminally responsible when she killed her three children in January 2023.
Lindsay Clancy jury weighs criminal responsibility
The jury includes nine women and three men. It has spent about 10 hours deliberating so far, including about 3.5 hours on Thursday and more than six hours on Friday. The jurors also asked to see a knife used during Clancy’s suicide attempt and bags containing empty prescription pill bottles.
Clancy, 36, has pleaded not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility, according to the Associated Press. She does not deny strangling her three children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months. The killings took place at the family’s home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, on January 24, 2023.
Also Read: Who bought Lindsay Clancy's old home? Patrick Clancy’s Duxbury house sold to a ‘former prosecutor’ after tragedy
Lindsay Clancy defense and prosecution arguments
The main issue before the jury is not whether Clancy killed her children, but whether she understood what she was doing and could control her actions at the time.
Defense attorney Kevin Reddington argued that Clancy was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis and had lost touch with reality. Defense experts said she experienced an auditory hallucination and believed she was acting under the control of an outside force.
Prosecutors have taken a different view. They argued that Clancy knew what she was doing and made a deliberate decision to kill her children before trying to end her own life. Prosecutor Jennifer Sprague told jurors during closing arguments: “I’m not saying she was happy about it. I’m saying, it was what she had to do to end her misery. But it was a choice. It was a choice.”
Also Read: Lindsay Clancy trial update: What happens if she's found not guilty by reason of insanity? Possible path to ‘freedom’
What possible verdict can Lindsay Clancy face?
The jury can consider first-degree murder, second-degree murder or manslaughter. It can also find that Clancy was not criminally responsible because of her mental condition.
A murder conviction could result in life in prison. If the jury finds Clancy not criminally responsible, that would not simply mean she walks free. She could instead be committed to a psychiatric facility, with future reviews deciding whether she could eventually be released.
For now, the case remains unresolved. The jury will have the weekend before returning Monday to continue its deliberations.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More