Is Trump okay? US President's ‘Islamic Republic of Japan’ remark sparks uproar, health concerns: ‘He’s gonna bomb…’

US President Donald Trump erroneously asserted that the "Islamic Republic of Japan" launched 111 missiles at the USS Abraham Lincoln, all of which were intercepted.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa alongside the NATO leaders summit at the Bestepe Presidential Compound in Ankara, Turkey, July 8, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (REUTERS)

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The President's remarks seemed to conflate Japan with Iran, likely referencing a previous incident where Iranian forces targeted a US carrier.

“We had 111 missiles shot by the Islamic Republic of Japan. They shot our aircraft carrier (USS Abraham Lincoln) over one hour and every one of them was knocked down," the POTUS said.

Japan, a steadfast ally of the United States since World War II, is a constitutional monarchy with a minor Muslim population and has not been involved in any hostilities with the US for nearly a century.

Trump's inaccurate statement came amid a period of heightened tensions with Iran, following the breakdown of a ceasefire and US military actions against Iranian positions.

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{{^usCountry}} The POTUS pledged to take further decisive measures against Iran, labeling its leaders as "s*um" and stating that the US might take control of Kharg Island and reestablish a blockade on Tehran’s ports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The POTUS pledged to take further decisive measures against Iran, labeling its leaders as "s*um" and stating that the US might take control of Kharg Island and reestablish a blockade on Tehran’s ports. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump also said that the US might initiate additional strikes against Iran due to rising tensions following recent confrontations between the two nations. “We’re not attacking at the highest level. The highest level are the bridges… their electric plants, where they make their electricity. If we have to, we’ll take them out. I don’t want to do that, but if we have to, we’ll take them out," he said.

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Trump's remark on Japan creates buzz

Meanwhile, several netizens on X reacted to Trump's viral clip, which has created buzz on social media, with one user asking: “Did he actually say that?”

“Is this what cognitive decline looks like,” another said.

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“Turns out verbal gaffes aren't partisan after all. The man who made political capital out of every Biden stumble just handed critics a clip they'll be talking about for a long time,” a third user said.

“Someone please do something about him. We would be extremely grateful. Thank you, from the rest of the world,” a fourth user said.

“He’s gonna bomb Japan now, isn’t he?” one more reacted.

Trump says Iran ‘ceasefire is over’

The President's remarks come after he stated that he believes the ceasefire between the US and Iran has come to an end.

When questioned by reporters in Turkey on Wednesday about the status of the ceasefire and whether the memorandum of understanding between the two nations is "dead," Trump replied: "It's a very interesting question. To me, I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them anymore."

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On Tuesday, the US military disclosed that it had carried out another series of strikes against Iran in retaliation for the country's assaults on commercial vessels traversing the Strait of Hormuz.