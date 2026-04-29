Is Trump related to King Charles? Shocking 'distant cousins' link found

A surprising genealogical link discovered by The Daily Mail says that President Donald Trump and Britain's King Charles III are distant cousins through shared ancestry. The Daily Mail has uncovered a newly traced family tree that connects Trump's lineage to European royal bloodlines.

A genealogical connection reveals Trump as King Charles III's 15th cousin, tracing back to Scottish aristocracy and royal heritage. (Photo by Jim Watson / AFP)(AFP)

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“Wow, that’s nice. I’ve always wanted to live in Buckingham Palace!!! I’ll talk to the King and Queen about this in a few minutes!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday, expressing joy.

The Daily Mail reportedthat President Trump's ancestry also connects him to the royal houses of Denmark, Sweden, and Norway.

Read more: Britain's King Charles meets Trump as he begins US tour in bid to salvage ties

Tracing the royal connection

The reported link stems from Trump’s maternal ancestry, which traces back to Scotland, and intersects with aristocratic lineages connected to the British royal family.

The third Earl of Lennox, a great-grandson of King James II of Scotland, is Trump's common ancestor and the source of his royal ancestry. John Stuart, the third Earl, had a son named Matthew, whose son later became Mary, Queen of Scots' second husband.

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{{^usCountry}} Mary and her husband were parents toKing James I of England, and the rest is simply history. A succession of King Georges, Queen Elizabeths, and a few more followed, culminating in King Charles III of the United Kingdom. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mary and her husband were parents toKing James I of England, and the rest is simply history. A succession of King Georges, Queen Elizabeths, and a few more followed, culminating in King Charles III of the United Kingdom. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Trump's lineage comes from Lady Helen and the Earl of Sutherland, who had a daughter named Lady Jane. Lady Jane married the chief of the Clan Mackay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump's lineage comes from Lady Helen and the Earl of Sutherland, who had a daughter named Lady Jane. Lady Jane married the chief of the Clan Mackay. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Their son, another Donald Mackay, was the first Lord Reay. This Donald produced generations of Mackays and then McLeods. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Their son, another Donald Mackay, was the first Lord Reay. This Donald produced generations of Mackays and then McLeods. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mary Anne MacLeod of Lewis, who immigrated to the United States in 1930, is descended from this Donald. There, she wed Fred Trump, a real estate developer, and the two had five kids. The fourth was Donald Trump, who was born in 1946. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mary Anne MacLeod of Lewis, who immigrated to the United States in 1930, is descended from this Donald. There, she wed Fred Trump, a real estate developer, and the two had five kids. The fourth was Donald Trump, who was born in 1946. {{/usCountry}}

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This is how President Trump is King Charles III's 15th cousin.

Read more: Harry's shocking statement to Charles after being told to leave Frogmore Cottage

Trump is not the only president who is related to the Royal family

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According to reports at the time, American presidents are at least six times more likely to be descended from royalty than the electorate.

George H.W. Bush's family tree dates back to the 1400s, according to genealogists who identified him as Queen Elizabeth II's 13thcousin in 1988.

Additionally, according to the Daily Mail, Mr. Trump and Hillary Clinton were both descended from John of Gaunt, son of Edward III, in Britain.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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