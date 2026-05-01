Is Trump's viral ‘diaper photo’ real? Here's the truth behind BTS snap from ‘60 Minutes’ studio

Since Donald Trump's big '60 Minutes' interview last week, a photo of Trump at the ABC studios has gone viral. In the photo, Trump, seated on a chair, appears to have a big bulge on his back. Speculations went wild that Trump is wearing an adult diaper, which caused the big bump seen in the photo.

US President Donald Trump speaks after signing several executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on April 30.(AFP)

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Although it's been almost a week since the photo first dropped, it continues to be viral on social media. The photo has added to speculations that Trump may be unwell, despite the White House maintaining that the POTUS is in excellent health.

However, there is no confirmation on whether Trump was wearing an adult diaper inside the ABC studio. The 79-year-old is not known to wear adult diapers. Additionally, besides his chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) diagnosis, which is common for people of his age and leads to bruises on his body from time to time, there are no reports of any abnormal decline in Trump's health.

Here's the viral photo:

Diaper Speculations Continue

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{{^usCountry}} Hundreds and thousands of posts still continue to be made speculating that Trump was wearing an adult diaper. Here are some of the posts: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hundreds and thousands of posts still continue to be made speculating that Trump was wearing an adult diaper. Here are some of the posts: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The moment King Charles smells a strong foul odor emanating from the Duke of Mar-A-Lago's diaper,” the account Anonymous posted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The moment King Charles smells a strong foul odor emanating from the Duke of Mar-A-Lago's diaper,” the account Anonymous posted. {{/usCountry}}

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“I'm surprised Trump hasn't done a deal with diaper makers,” added one.

“Did you see the part where the King grimaced while downwind of trump who had a full diaper? You do realise that the King's speech was making fun of trump's policies? Cause the King has zero executive power, this was a photo op,” wrote one.

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“Which photo of Trump should the next president hang on Trump's Wall of Fame? The one of him sleeping? Or the one of him in a diaper?” said one

Trump's CVI Diagnosis: What To Know

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CVI usually results from damaged or weakened venous valves, leading to blood pooling. The diagnosis was first made public in July 2025 after Trump was examined for mild swelling in his lower legs, and the announcement followed days of media speculation.

Trump’s physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbarella, described the condition as “benign and common,” especially among people over 70, and stressed that there was no evidence of deep‑vein thrombosis or arterial disease.

The White House maintains that Trump remains in “excellent health” overall, with normal heart function, kidney markers and deemed fit to perform presidential duties

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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