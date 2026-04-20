Is X down? Thousands report outage with Elon Musk's platform; 'timelines are empty'

Thousands of users of Elon Musk's social media platform X, formerly Twitter, reported an outage on Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users' reports.

Representational.(AFP)

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The outage began around 4:26pm EST on Sunday and peaked around 4:56pm ET with around 10,000 users reporting problems with X. The number of reports fell to around 7000 by 6:11pm ET.

Users complained on social media that while they were able to open X, the posts on their timeline were not loading. According to Down Detector, 60% of the issues were with the feed/ timeline of X. 29% reported problems with the app, while 9% with the website.

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Here's a graph of how X users were affected by the outage in the US:

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More than 8000 people reported issues with X in the US. (Down Detector)

{{^usCountry}} X Users Express Frustration On Social Media {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} X Users Express Frustration On Social Media {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Though they were not able to view their timeline, some of the users experiencing the outage managed to post about it on X. It indicates that the glitch was with the timeline feature while the rest of it seemed to be working. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Though they were not able to view their timeline, some of the users experiencing the outage managed to post about it on X. It indicates that the glitch was with the timeline feature while the rest of it seemed to be working. {{/usCountry}}

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“Is X/Twitter down, cause the timelines are empty,” one user wrote.

“Is X down?" asked one.

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Here's another user asking if X is down:

Data compiled from platforms like Statista and DataReportal shows that X X (Twitter) has roughly 75–80 million users in the United States.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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