Shamar Elkins criminal history: Louisiana shooter previously arrested for firing shots near school, records show

The suspect in Sunday’s mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, has been identified as Shamar Elkins, Daily Mail reported. The attack left eight children dead and two adult women injured. Elkins was later shot and killed by Shreveport police following a pursuit that ended in Bossier City. Authorities believe the incident stemmed from a domestic disturbance. The victims ranged in age from one to 14 years old, and officials said some of the children were the suspect’s "descendants." Police officers secure a street where eight children, with ages ranging from 1 to 14, were killed in a mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana. (via REUTERS)

Prior arrest records surface East Texas Banner referenced a Shreveport Police Department narrative dated March 18, 2019, which allegedly details a prior arrest involving Elkins in a weapons-related case.

According to the report, he fired multiple shots near Caddo Magnet School while children were present outside the campus. Officers reportedly recovered shell casings and a firearm, and Elkins was taken into custody.

Also Read: Shamar Elkins: Louisiana shooter's Facebook profile, photos surface; Shreveport police give update

About the two women shot Mayor Tom Arceneaux told CNN that the gunman had some form of relationship with the two women who were also shot, though the nature of those connections has not yet been determined.

"The two women are in very, very critical condition so we're not able to get information from them," he said.

ABC affiliate KTBS reported that both women were shot in the head.

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Officials respond Authorities have not publicly announced a motive in Sunday’s mass killing.

“This is a tragic situation — maybe the worst tragic situation we’ve ever had,” Arceneaux said. “It’s a terrible morning.”

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry and US House Speaker Mike Johnson, who is from Shreveport, said in separate statements that they were heartbroken and praised law enforcement’s response.

“We’re holding the victims, their families and loved ones, and our Shreveport community close in our thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” Johnson said in a statement.

Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith added, "I just don’t know what to say, my heart is just taken aback. I cannot begin to imagine how such an event could occur.”