Louisiana shooting victims were suspect's ‘own descendants’; Shreveport police share scary update

A devastating mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, has left eight children dead. The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) have confirmed that some of the victims were the suspect's own “descendants.” Police say several of the eight children killed in the Shreveport mass shooting were related to the suspect who was killed in a police chase. (Pexel)

According to the police, the eight victims, ranging in age from 1 to 14 years, were among at least 10 people shot in a violent rampage at 6 a.m. on Sunday. The suspect, an adult male, is also dead after being shot by police following a car chase.

According to the New York Post, both of the survivors have been described as adult women who had been shot in the head. Among the two, one of them suffered potentially fatal wounds.

Read more: Louisiana mass shooting: Why Shreveport suspect fatally shot 8 children, others?

Victims linked to the suspect A spokesperson for the Shreveport Police Department confirmed the familial link, stating, “We do know that some of the children inside were his descendants.”

According to Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith, one of the women who is reported to have survived the gunshot is thought to have had a romantic relationship with the suspect, the New York Post reported.

Read more: Shreveport shooting update: 5 things to know as 8 kids, suspect killed

What happened at the crime scene? Police arrived at complaints of gunfire just after six in the morning, according to authorities, and that's when the shooting started. The suspect is accused of moving between locations, firing, and leaving several victims in his wake.

Reports indicate that the suspect targeted multiple homes in the same neighbourhood. Two houses on the same block and a third on a different street made up the "extensive" crime scene.

The spokesperson of the SPD said, “The individual responsible once leaving this scene performed a carjacking right here in close proximity to the corner of West 79th and Linwood, at which point in time, Shreveport police patrol officers got behind that vehicle in a chase incident.”

Authorities said that after the shooting, the gunman carjacked a car and attempted to flee before being shot and killed by police in nearby Bossier City after a police chase.

According to KSLA, the Shreveport Police Department has asked Louisiana State Police investigators to assist with an investigation.