Shreveport shooting update: 5 things to know as 8 kids, suspect killed in domestic dispute

Eight children, including a baby, have lost their lives in a mass shooting incident in Shreveport, Louisiana, when a deranged gunman unleashed gunfire across three separate residences in the city. The suspect was also killed during the chase following the tragic events that unfolded on Saturday night, NBC News reported. LIVE | Louisiana Mass Shooting Leaves 8 Children Dead, Police Briefs | US News LIVE | USA Shooting

The deceased are aged between 1 and14 years old, police said. Two women sustained gunshot wounds to the head but have managed to survive. A young boy was also hurt after leaping from a rooftop. Their current conditions remain unclear.

According to Shreveport police, the shooting originated from a domestic dispute, and the suspect attempted to flee.

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Shreveport shooting: Some victims were ‘descendants’ of gunman According to Shreveport Police Department spokesperson Christopher Bordelon during a news conference, some of the victims were "descendants" of the shooter.

The crime scene was characterized as "extensive" and covered two residences on the same street, along with a third residence located on a nearby street.

“The individual responsible once leaving this scene performed a carjacking right here in close proximity to the corner of West 79th and Lynnwood, at which point in time, Shreveport police patrol officers got behind that vehicle in a chase incident,” Bordelon said, as per The NY Post.

Shreveport shooting: 5 things to know as police give update Ten people were shot — eight of whom died — with ages spanning from 1 to 14 years, Bordelon stated during a news briefing. “The individual responsible once leaving this scene performed a carjacking right here in close proximity to the corner of West 79th and Lynnwood, at which point in time, Shreveport police patrol officers got behind that vehicle in a chase incident,” Bordelon said. Officers shot and killed the suspect during the pursuit in Bossier Parish, Bordelon stated. “We do believe him to be the only individual that fired gunshots at these locations here,” Bordelon said. The police have not disclosed any details regarding the suspect; however, Bordelon mentioned that some of the children residing in the homes "were his descendants." The motive behind the shooting remains unclear at this moment. Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux, who also addressed the media during the briefing, said that the community is grieving. “This is a tragic event, perhaps the most tragic situation we have ever encountered in Shreveport,” he stated. “At this time, we will be processing the information, and it is in very capable hands.” Authorities reported that there were three interconnected shooting locations. The first incident occurred on W. 79th Street, followed by the second on Harrison Street, both situated in Shreveport, Louisiana. The third incident took place in Bossier Parish, Louisiana, on Brompton Lane, FOX19 NOW reported. Meanwhile, Tom Arceneaux, the mayor of the city located in northwestern Louisiana, said, “This is a tragic situation — maybe the worst tragic situation we’ve ever had.”

The Louisiana State Police have reported that their detectives have been requested by the Shreveport police to conduct an investigation. In a statement, the state police confirmed that no officers were injured during the shooting incident that involved an officer following a police chase into Bossier City on Sunday morning.

The state police are urging anyone who possesses photographs, videos, or any relevant information to provide it to the state police detectives.