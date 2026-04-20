Who was Michael Vavasseur? Escaped Louisiana inmate killed in officer-involved shooting in Lafayette Parish

Michael Vavasseur, a 34-year-old man who escaped custody earlier this week in Louisiana, was shot dead by police on Saturday following a high-speed car chase and exchange of gunfire, authorities confirmed. Police shot and killed Michael Vavasseur after a car chase in Louisiana. Vavasseur had escaped custody earlier and fired at officers during the confrontation (Opelousas Police Department Facebook)

According to the Louisiana State Police, Vavasseur had escaped from a transport vehicle in Opelousas earlier this week, which led to the start of a manhunt.

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Police car chase ends in fatal shooting The incident unfolded across multiple jurisdictions and ended in Lafayette Parish, where officers from several agencies confronted Vavasseur after he allegedly fired at law enforcement while attempting to flee.

The Carencro Police Department, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, and the Scott Police Department were all involved in this incident.

The situation escalated when officers attempted to stop Vavasseur in Lafayette Parish through Carencro. During the chase, Vavasseur briefly stopped at a residence in Carencro, where a passenger exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Vavasseur then resumed driving and allegedly nearly struck a Carencro police officer, per KATC.

Authorities said an officer fired at the vehicle during this phase, but Vavasseur continued fleeing until his car collided with a police unit on North Wilderness Trail in Carencro.

After the crash, Vavasseur exited the vehicle armed and ran, firing at officers. Police returned fire, striking him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police K-9 was also injured in the exchange and is reported to be in stable condition after receiving veterinary care.

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Michael Vavasseur escaped from a healthcare facility Authorities identified Vavasseur as a participant in a court-approved treatment programme before his escape. He had been transported from a behavioural health facility back to jail when he fled custody on April 15.

According to authorities, Vavasseur fled while being transported back to jail from a medical institution. At around 3:30 PM, Vavasseur broke free from jail while being returned to the St. Landry Parish Jail from STOA Behavioral Health. He managed to escape his restraints during transport partially and then escaped from the car.

In a Facebook post, the Opelousas Police Department described Vavasseur as a violent offender who should not be approached.

An eyewitness described a chaotic escape to KATC-TV, with Vavasseur reportedly running into traffic while still in restraints after jumping from a transport vehicle. “I'm just rolling (driving) and stuff, I see a door open, and I see chains on this guy. Then he come off the front of my truck. I’m like, ‘Oh no, ain’t no way he hopping out like that,’” the witness said.

KATC reported that at the time of the escape, Vavasseur was not formally lodged in jail custody but was under supervision as part of a “Second Chance Program,” which allows individuals to receive treatment under bond.