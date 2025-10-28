Suspect who shot San Bernardino cop caught in high-speed car chase | Watch

San Bernardino deputy Andrew Nunez was killed on Monday afternoon after he was shot in the head by a suspect while responding to a domestic violence call. The suspect was caught by cops during a high-speed chase on the Los Angeles 210 Freeway, videos of which have taken over social media.(X)

As per reports, the suspect fled the scene on a motorcycle after shooting Nunez. The man was followed by police officials from the San Bernardino Police Department and was caught after his bike crashed with a vehicle on the freeway.

As seen in the video, officials confirmed that the chase ended after an off-duty deputy rammed the motorcyclist from the side, sending him crashing onto the roadway near Campus Avenue in Upland.

As per the statement from Sheriff Shannon Dicus, the off-duty deputy "put himself on-duty and conducted a legal intervention by hitting the suspect on the motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to go down".

Officials were seen arresting the suspect, who was later taken to the hospital for treatment. The suspect is currently in custody and in a stable condition, officials added.

"With heavy hearts and profound grief, we honor the memory of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Nunez, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty on October 27, 2025," read an official statement by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Nunez is survived by his wife, who is expecting, and a 2-year-old daughter.