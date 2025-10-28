Who was Andrew Nunez? San Bernardino deputy killed in Rancho Cucamonga shooting

Andrew Nunez, a deputy with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, was identified as the officer who fell in the line of duty in the shooting at Rancho Cucamonga in California on Monday afternoon. Nunez was identified at a presser by the Sheriff. Andrew Nunez was a six-year veteran at the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.(San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)

Sheriff Shannon Dicus of San Bernardino County said that Deputy Nunez was responding to a domestic violence call on the 12300 block of Hollyhock Drive in Rancho Cucamonga, near the Victoria Gardens mall.

The suspect shot Nunez and fled the scene on a motorcycle, which led to a chase on the 210 Freeway. The suspect was arrested after the motorcycle crashed with the vehicle on the freeway.

The San Bernardino Police Department put out a statement on social media extending condolences on the death of officer Andrew Nunez.

"The San Bernardino Police Department extends our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Deputy Nuñez, who tragically passed away today, 10/27/25," the statement read.

Rancho Cucamonga Shooting: What We Know About The Suspect

As of now, the suspect in the shooting that killed Deputy Nunez remains unidentified. Sheriff Dicus said that the suspect suffered some injuries after the crash on the freeway and was later transported to the hospital. Dicus confirmed that the suspect is in a stable condition now.

The Sheriff said that the suspect drove mainly on the eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway but often crossed over to the westbound side and rode in the wrong direction, causing traffic chaos. Eventually, while reaching for his backpack, he hit a car's door and crashed.

According to the sheriff, the person whose car the suspect collided with was an off-duty police officer who conducted a "legal intervention by hitting the suspect on a motorcycle."