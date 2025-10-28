Rancho Cucamonga: Deputy shot near Victoria Gardens mall, manhunt ongoing

A deputy with the San Bernardino Cunty Sheriff's Office was shot near the Victoria Gardens mall in Rancho Cucamonga, California on Monday afternoon. Representational.(Unsplash)

The shooting took place on the 12300 block of Hollyhock Drive, about 500 meters of North Mainstreet in Rancho Cucamonga, where the Victora Gardens mall is located.

The suspect has reportedly fled on a motorcycle and an active manhunt is ongoing in Rancho Cucamonga. The condition of the injured officer is currently unknown.

NBC News reported that the manhunt has now ended with the motorcyclist crashing into another vehicle as a police car chased them down. As of now, what led to the shooting and how the suspect was connected to it remains unknown.

This is a breaking news.