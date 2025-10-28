Search
Tue, Oct 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Rancho Cucamonga: Deputy shot near Victoria Gardens mall, manhunt ongoing

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Oct 28, 2025 02:44 am IST

A San Bernardino deputy was shot on Hollyhock Dr. near Victoria Gardens mall in Rancho Cucamonga. Suspect fled on motorcycle; manhunt ongoing.

A deputy with the San Bernardino Cunty Sheriff's Office was shot near the Victoria Gardens mall in Rancho Cucamonga, California on Monday afternoon.

Representational.(Unsplash)
Representational.(Unsplash)

The shooting took place on the 12300 block of Hollyhock Drive, about 500 meters of North Mainstreet in Rancho Cucamonga, where the Victora Gardens mall is located.

The suspect has reportedly fled on a motorcycle and an active manhunt is ongoing in Rancho Cucamonga. The condition of the injured officer is currently unknown.

NBC News reported that the manhunt has now ended with the motorcyclist crashing into another vehicle as a police car chased them down. As of now, what led to the shooting and how the suspect was connected to it remains unknown.

This is a breaking news.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Rancho Cucamonga: Deputy shot near Victoria Gardens mall, manhunt ongoing
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On