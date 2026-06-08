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Is Yahoo Mail down now? Users report 'upstream request timeout' error message

Yahoo Mail is facing a reported outage on June 8.

Updated on: Jun 09, 2026 12:18 am IST
By Khushi Arora
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Yahoo Mail appears to be facing an outage, with users reporting issues as of 6:19am EST on June 8. At least 818 reports have been logged on Downdetector, with users encountering an "upstream request timeout" error message.

Yahoo Mail is currently down.(Pixabay)

Yahoo has not yet issued an official statement on the outage.

What people are saying on social media

Users have taken to X (formerly twitter) to express their frustration. “Yahoo mail is down so guess im done working,” one user wrote.

Another said, “Yahoo servers down and I need to reply to a new hire email.”

On Downdetector, users are also sharing their frustrations. “POS is down again !!!!” one user wrote.

Another said, “Had it up earlier...now 'temporary error 15'. Tried restarting and shutting down... no luck.”

While one wrote, “Was on it 10 minutes ago.....went back to check for an important email and got Temp error 15.”

Also Read: Sarah Kellen: 5 things to know as Epstein's former assistant claims she was ‘violently raped’ by him

How to fix it

Yahoo Mail outage (Screengrab/ Downdetector)
 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Khushi Arora

Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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