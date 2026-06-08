Is Yahoo Mail down now? Users report 'upstream request timeout' error message

Yahoo Mail appears to be facing an outage, with users reporting issues as of 6:19am EST on June 8. At least 818 reports have been logged on Downdetector, with users encountering an "upstream request timeout" error message.

Yahoo Mail is currently down.(Pixabay)

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Yahoo has not yet issued an official statement on the outage.

What people are saying on social media

Users have taken to X (formerly twitter) to express their frustration. “Yahoo mail is down so guess im done working,” one user wrote.

Another said, “Yahoo servers down and I need to reply to a new hire email.”

On Downdetector, users are also sharing their frustrations. “POS is down again !!!!” one user wrote.

Another said, “Had it up earlier...now 'temporary error 15'. Tried restarting and shutting down... no luck.”

While one wrote, “Was on it 10 minutes ago.....went back to check for an important email and got Temp error 15.”

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How to fix it

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{{^usCountry}} If the issue is on Yahoo's end, the company will resolve it on their end. In the meantime, here are some fixes suggested by Yahoo's own help page that you can try: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If the issue is on Yahoo's end, the company will resolve it on their end. In the meantime, here are some fixes suggested by Yahoo's own help page that you can try: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Trump health update: Did POTUS have a stroke on camera? Viral therapist claims fuel fresh questions Disable your ad blocker: Ad blockers add code into your browser to block ads, which can negatively impact email performance and functionality. Try disabling your ad blocker specifically for the Yahoo Mail website to see if that resolves the issue. Can't sign in: If you are having trouble signing in, try fixing problems with your password. You can also check if your account has been hacked and secure it if needed. Can't send or receive emails: If you are unable to send or receive emails, Yahoo recommends checking whether your sent message was received on the other end or whether incoming emails are simply not arriving in your inbox. Emails are missing: If your emails appear to be missing, you can try to recover lost or deleted email through Yahoo's help page, or check if your mailbox has been emptied. Try refreshing the page: Sometimes a simple refresh can fix the issue. Try refreshing your browser or closing and reopening the Yahoo Mail tab to see if that helps. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Trump health update: Did POTUS have a stroke on camera? Viral therapist claims fuel fresh questions Disable your ad blocker: Ad blockers add code into your browser to block ads, which can negatively impact email performance and functionality. Try disabling your ad blocker specifically for the Yahoo Mail website to see if that resolves the issue. Can't sign in: If you are having trouble signing in, try fixing problems with your password. You can also check if your account has been hacked and secure it if needed. Can't send or receive emails: If you are unable to send or receive emails, Yahoo recommends checking whether your sent message was received on the other end or whether incoming emails are simply not arriving in your inbox. Emails are missing: If your emails appear to be missing, you can try to recover lost or deleted email through Yahoo's help page, or check if your mailbox has been emptied. Try refreshing the page: Sometimes a simple refresh can fix the issue. Try refreshing your browser or closing and reopening the Yahoo Mail tab to see if that helps. {{/usCountry}}

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Yahoo Mail outage (Screengrab/ Downdetector)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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