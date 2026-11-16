Isaac the cat, feared lost in deadly Brooklyn building collapse that killed 8, found alive after child's emotional plea; to be reunited with family

A cat, which was feared lost in the Brooklyn building collapse, has been found alive after a child’s tearful plea. The cat belonged to 13-year-old Zariah Coleman, who lives next to the building that collapsed in Flatbush, killing eight people.

Isaac the cat is receiving veterinary treatment at Flatbush Vet, and is expected to be released to his family soon. (Pexel - representational image)

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Allie Taylor, director of NYC Mayor's Office of Animal Welfare, confirmed in a Facebook post that Isaac the cat has been found.

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“Mayor’s Office of Animal Welfare partnered with @flatbushcats @nyc_dob to scoop Isaac the cat from the collapsed building in Flatbush. He is safe! Zariah reunited with Isaac and he is now getting checked out at Flatbush Vet,” Taylor wrote.

Taylor thanked several partners, including New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Zariah Coleman’s emotional plea

Coleman spoke at an emotional news conference Friday, where she described her reaction after feeling the building shake.

"The first thing I thought about was my cat," Coleman said.

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Coleman said that following the collapse, she rushed home but could not search for Isaac herself.

"I realized I didn't know what I was gonna face," she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Coleman said that after arriving at the location and seeing the destruction, she wanted to go beyond the police tape to look for her pet. She said that she was later told that others had tried to find Isaac, but she believed he was likely scared and hiding. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Coleman said that after arriving at the location and seeing the destruction, she wanted to go beyond the police tape to look for her pet. She said that she was later told that others had tried to find Isaac, but she believed he was likely scared and hiding. {{/usCountry}}

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"I just really hope they come and get our cat," she said.

The official reunion is set to happen on Monday, November 16, at Flatbush Veterinary Clinic, the nonprofit clinic run by Flatbush Cats.

How Isaac the cat was found

Flatbush Cats Executive Director Will Zweigart went inside the building to rescue the cat from his family's apartment, with close coordination from the Department of Buildings, ABC7 New York reported. Isaac was eventually located and rescued.

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The cat had gone four days without food or water. He is now receiving veterinary treatment at Flatbush Vet, and is expected to be released to his family soon.

Mamdani said in an X post that he was thankful for the work it took to get the cat and his owner reunited.

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“Thanks to @NYC_Buildings, @flatbushcats, and the Mayor’s Office of Animal Welfare for their work to reunite Zariah with her cat Isaac. Isaac is now receiving the veterinary care he needs. We’re grateful to everyone who helped bring them back together,” he wrote.

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After the deadly building collapse, firefighters responded and rescued several residents and construction workers within minutes. Eight people died, including two children, two construction workers and four other adults, officials said. Meanwhile, four firefighters and 14 civilians were injured.

The cause of the collapse is being investigated.