Fire at Huntington Beach building; videos show firefighters at 7000 block of Beachpoint Circle in California city
A three-alarm structure fire broke out in the 7000 block of Beachpoint Circle in Huntington Beach, California, on November 9.
A three-alarm structure fire broke out in the 7000 block of Beachpoint Circle in Huntington Beach, California, on November 9. The Huntington Beach Fire Department informed that firefighters are on scene, working to get the blaze under control.
A cause for the fire was not shared by authorities and they did not mention anything about evacuations from the affected site.
Huntington Beach fire: Videos emerge
Videos from the Huntington Beach fire showed a large number of firefighting engines present. The person sharing the video claimed that many people had been injured in an explosion at the site of the fire.
However, authorities are yet to confirm this information.
The person added that there was “massive emergency unit response, never seen them respond this heavily before.”
Another photo from the scene was shared on Facebook.
The person claimed that the blaze had broken out behind the Ford dealership. Official statements have not confirmed this. A map of the location where the fire broke out was shared as well.
The map appeared to show that the fire had broken out near a dental office. Yet another video showed a firefighting truck heading off with sirens blaring.
Huntington Beach fire: Reactions pour in
There were more claims of an explosion of having taken place. “I heard all that and saw it on pulse point it was right by dennys right ? Any idea on why the explosion happened,” one wrote. Another added that the fire appeared to be in apartments behind the dental offices, and said, “beach and Ellis across the street from play it again looked to be a dental office.”
Also Read | Middletown, PA: Fire breaks out at former railroad station; building collapses
One person asked whether the building was commercial or residential. “Beachpoint has office buildings in front of the residential apartments,” one said.
Fire reported amid flooding in Huntington Beach
The news of the fire comes after reports of flooding in Huntington Beach. Seawater has been rising, and a recent report noted that a Southern California man was forced to move out of his home.
“When I got home from work, when I heard that my house was flooding, there was three, four, not five inches of water from front to back of the house and all the bedrooms and everything,” the person said, and added, “Not just on my street, but across Pacific Coast Highway on the island. Several people got completely flooded over there too.”
The National Weather Service also issued a coastal flood advisory for Orange County beaches through Tuesday noon. They warned of minor to locally moderate flooding. As per the NWS, flooding could impact coastal roads and parking lots.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More