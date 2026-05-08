IShowSpeed goes viral after talking to fans during underwater scuba livestream | Watch video

During the livestream, Speed celebrated the moment by telling viewers: “We just made history.”

According to WIC News, the 21-year-old streamer visited Grenada’s famous underwater sculpture park and attempted what he described as the first-ever live underwater stream.

The video showed Speed underwater in scuba gear while continuing to communicate with viewers live during the broadcast.

IShowSpeed has gone viral after broadcasting what many online users called a first-of-its-kind underwater livestream while scuba diving in Grenada. FearBuck posted a clip on X claiming: “ IShowSpeed is officially the first streamer to go live while scuba diving, talking, and interacting with his chat at the same time.”

The YouTuber reportedly streamed for more than five hours during his Grenada visit, drawing viewers from around the world.

Speed, who has more than 53 million YouTube subscribers, arrived on the island with a full production, marketing and security team.

Also Read: Is IShowSpeed okay? Fans concerned after influencer allegedly faints during livestream; watch video

Internet reacts to underwater stream Social media users flooded X with reactions after clips from the underwater livestream began circulating online.

“I swear there’s no other streamer like speed,” one person wrote. Another joked: “how does bro have better wifi at the bottom of the ocean than i do in my own room.”

A third user commented: “Man turned scuba diving into a group call with 50k people yelling at fish.”

Others speculated that the streamer may attempt even more extreme broadcasts in the future, with one saying: “this is so wild, next thing we know he is on a deep exploration.”

Also Read: IShowSpeed is headed to Hollywood. Here's all you need to know about his new project from One Piece showrunner

Speed explores Grenadian culture Beyond the scuba livestream, Speed also showcased local food, traditions and tourism spots across Grenada.

According to WIC News, he sampled nutmeg-based products, pepper jelly, curry mango and roti while learning why Grenada is known as the “Spice Isle.”

The streamer also visited KFC and compared Grenadian seasoning to Trinidadian food, saying Grenada’s “seasoning might actually be better.” He later took part in Grenada’s traditional Jab Jab ritual, during which locals covered him with black oil as part of the cultural celebration.

Local reports said the viral stream has generated increased interest online in Grenada’s scuba diving attractions and underwater sculpture park.