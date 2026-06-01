Israel Parade update: Mamdani's supporters could ‘shoot the place up,’ Trump insider's big claim

As New York City prepares for its annual Israel Day Parade, a social media post from political commentator Laura Loomer has added a new layer of controversy to an event already taking place amid heightened tensions.

What Laura Loomer said

Laura Loomer makes explosive claims about Mamdani on X.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

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Far-right activist and Donald Trump ally Laura Loomer posted a provocative message on X about the parade and New York City's new mayor, Zohran Mamdani.

She wrote: “Israel Parade is happening in NYC today. Don't be shocked if Mamdani allows one of his Muslim supporters to shoot the place up or if a bomb is detonated at the parade by an Iranian proxy or Islamic jihadist living in the US… Mamdani would love to see that happen, in my opinion.”

The post is getting the attention given that Mamdani had already announced he would not be attending the parade.

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{{^usCountry}} Why Mamdani is not attending {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why Mamdani is not attending {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed on Thursday that he will not attend the Israel Day Parade on Fifth Avenue this Sunday and he is first mayor in more than 60 years to skip the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed on Thursday that he will not attend the Israel Day Parade on Fifth Avenue this Sunday and he is first mayor in more than 60 years to skip the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He made the announcement during a news conference alongside Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He made the announcement during a news conference alongside Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "I said on the campaign trail that I wouldn't be attending the parade, and I've made my views on the Israeli government abundantly clear," Mamdani said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I said on the campaign trail that I wouldn't be attending the parade, and I've made my views on the Israeli government abundantly clear," Mamdani said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Mamdani, who has described himself as pro-Palestinian and has accused the Israeli government of committing genocide in Gaza was clear that his absence would not affect the city's duty to keep people safe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mamdani, who has described himself as pro-Palestinian and has accused the Israeli government of committing genocide in Gaza was clear that his absence would not affect the city's duty to keep people safe. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I also said on that same campaign that I would have a responsibility as the mayor of the city to ensure the safety and security of each and every New Yorker,” he said, according to several reports. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I also said on that same campaign that I would have a responsibility as the mayor of the city to ensure the safety and security of each and every New Yorker,” he said, according to several reports. {{/usCountry}}

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However, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Former Mayor Eric Adams are expected to walk in the parade, according to Fox5 NY.

Also Read: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani celebrates Eid in Arsenal colours

Biggest security operation in Parade history

According to Fox5 NY, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the NYPD will deploy the largest security operation ever for the Israel Day Parade, even though there are currently no known specific or credible threats.

“New Yorkers will see the most extensive security plan that the NYPD has ever put together for the Salute to Israel parade, including the largest number of officers ever assigned to that detail,” Tisch said.

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The security measures will include counterterrorism teams, heavy weapons units, camera surveillance and screening of spectators, vendors, participants and media members.

Asked about Mayor Zohran Mamdani's decision not to attend, Tisch said: “It's the mayor's decision not to march, and it's my decision to march proudly.”

Also Read: Trump vs Oman: Why US is threatening Muscat amid Iran, Strait of Hormuz talks

Parade details

The Israel Day Parade will run from 11:30am to 4pm on Sunday, along Fifth Avenue from 62nd Street to 74th Street.

This year's parade marks Israel's 78th anniversary under the theme “Proud Americans, Proud Zionists.”

Viewing areas will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis, with access points at East 61st, 63rd, 66th, 70th, and 73rd Streets off Madison Avenue. Pedestrians will only be able to cross Fifth Avenue at East 51st, 59th, and 79th Streets once the parade begins, according to Fox5 NY.

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The Israel Day Parade was first held in 1964 to celebrate the creation of the state of Israel, though its route was far shorter at the time. The first official full parade took place one year later, setting the tradition of marching along Fifth Avenue.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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