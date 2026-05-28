NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani celebrates Eid in Arsenal colours

Mamdani joined worshippers for the occasion, as he blended tradition with a personal nod to his favourite football club. A longtime Arsenal supporter, he has often spoken about his connection to the team. In earlier interviews, he has mentioned that he started following Arsenal as a boy after he was introduced to the team by his uncle.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani drew widespread attention on social media after attending Eid al-Adha prayers on May 27 in the Bronx wearing an Arsenal-themed Arabic robe. The outfit quickly went viral, as he wore his favorite team’s away jersey to join worshippers.

The mayor, who made history as New York City’s first Muslim mayor and one of its youngest in over a century, also used the occasion to share a message tied to the spirit of Eid al-Adha. Posting images from the gathering, he reflected on themes of community, faith, and solidarity.

Taking to X, he wrote, "I am honored to be New York City's first Muslim Mayor, and I am determined to lead through solidarity. Together, we are working to ensure every New Yorker can afford the groceries, housing, and child care they need."

His appearance comes at a time of major sporting highs for the team he supports. Arsenal recently secured their first Premier League title in 22 years and are set to face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks have advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.