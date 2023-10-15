Israeli American family's shocking last text before being murdered by Hamas terrorists: ‘They’re burning us’

An Israeli American family sent shocking texts to their family before being killed by Hamas terrorists in Israel.Tamar Kedem-Siman Tov was murdered alongside her husbandYonatan (Johnny) Kedem Siman Tov, their six-year-old daughters Shachar and Arbel, and their two-year-old son Omer. Tamar Kedem-Siman Tov was murdered alongside her husband Yonatan (Johnny) Kedem Siman Tov, their six-year-old daughters Shachar and Arbel, and their two-year-old son Omer (Yishai Mor Shlichim Sydney/Facebook)

“They’re here. They’re burning us. We’re suffocating,” Johnny texted his sister Ranae Butler, who lives in Israel, according to The Independent. The family was slaughtered at the family’s home in Nir Oz, a kibbutz on the outskirts of Gaza.

On the other hand, Tamat texted her friends fromthe concrete bunker of their home, “Hi guys, we got into the shelter in our house, we're all going okay.” However, she stopped responding after an hour. Her friends – Yishai and Mor Lacob – became worried and tried getting in touch with people in the village, only to be told that their friend’s house had been raided by terrorists. They were told the family had been murdered.

‘An entire family was killed by evil murderers’

“Tamar Kedem-Siman Tov, a close friend of ours, was tragically murdered along with her husband Jony and their three beautiful children: Shachar (6), Arbel (6), and Omer (4), in their home in Kibutz Nir Oz during a brutal terrorist attack from Gaza,” Yishai wrote on Facebook. “We've known Tamar for years, as she led Yishai during his university years in a special program. Our hearts are shattered. An entire family was killed by evil murderers who shot the children and parents simply because they were Jewish.”

“And this is just one story, among so many. It's unbearable!” Yishai added. “Our brothers, brothers-in-law, friends, and neighbors in Israel—all have been called up for Miluim, and many of them are heading to the Gaza border. So many of them are leaving their wives in advanced pregnancy stages and with little kids. The fear and stress are paralyzing, and we place our trust in Hashem to strengthen the soldiers' hands and bring them all back home safely.”

