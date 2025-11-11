Italian pasta to disappear from US store shelves? Here's the truth

Thirteen major Italian pasta brands might be taken off the nation's grocery shelves as a result of the United States' impending punitive duties, which could exceed 107% on a variety of Italian pasta imports. The move comes after an inquiry into alleged “dumping,” in which exporters are charged with undermining US manufacturers by selling goods below their local market value. Thirteen major Italian pasta brands could be removed from US grocery shelves due to potential punitive duties exceeding 107%. (Pixabay)

This could result in more expensive and limited options for traditional Italian pasta for American consumers. Moreover, it is a significant blow to one of the most profitable markets for Italian exporters. According to the New York Post, industry experts caution that the effects might go beyond the pasta section and herald a new age of increased trade tensions between the US and one of its major European allies.

The Commerce Department states the peony purveyors have been breaking “antidumping” regulations by selling their goods in the US at extremely low prices in order to outbid local companies.

Also Read: Are schools, banks, post offices, UPS closed on Veterans Day? Here’s what’s open and what’s closed on November 11

Italian Pasta firm condemns ‘big mistake’

Criticizing the new policy, one impacted business told The Post that it will not pass on costs from the increased tax to clients.

Jim Donnelly, chief commercial officer of Rummo USA, stated, “This will be devastating to all the Italian pasta companies, not just Rummo.”

He refuted allegations of antidumping, claiming that Rummo sells its goods in the US for far more than the Italian price.

According to Donnelly, it would have to raise prices from $3.99 to as much as $7.99 if it passed on the entire cost of the tariffs in January.

Stressing that the products won't be taken off the shelf, he further said, “We will absorb this until this bad ‘cookie cutter judgment’ is fixed.”

He went on to say that there is no doubt that the government will realize this is a "big mistake". "We are being penalized because of two other pasta companies’ failure to supply timely and accurate info.”

US investigation into Italian pasta manufacturers

After two US pasta producers demanded a review of Italian exports, the Department of Agriculture opened an investigation last year.

The US government sought information from Pasta Garofalo and La Molisana, two companies that refuted the accusations.

La Molisana asserted in a brief presented to the department earlier this month that the government miscalculated the company's net prices by considering them as gross prices.

Also Read: Trump's big statement on foreign students in US amid visa crackdown: I don't want them but ‘if we were to cut…’

Which Italian pasta brands could be affected?

The affected pasta brands include Agritalia, Aldino, Antiche Tradizioni Di Gragnano, Barilla, Gruppo Milo, and Pastificio Artigiano Cav, Pasta Garofalo, La Molisana, and Rummo. Pastificio Tamma, Pastificio Sgambaro, Pastificio Liguori, Pastificio Chiavenna, and Giuseppe Cocco.

According to Italian media, Barilla is less likely than the other companies to be affected by the levies because it produces pasta for the US market domestically.

The companies are requesting that the Commerce Department modify its assessment and lower the tax before the antidumping duty goes into effect in January.

Italian pasta export market in US

The export market for Italian pasta is worth £3.5 billion (€4 billion or $4.7 billion). Italian pasta accounted for 12% of the US pasta market in 2024, with imports totaling £600 million ($700 million).

Every year, the US consumes over £5 billion ($5.8 billion) worth of pasta. A 12% market loss of £600 million ($700 million) in Italian imports would drastically reduce consumer choice.

Meanwhile, Francesco Lollobrigida, the minister of agriculture in Italy, called the action “hyper-protectionist.”