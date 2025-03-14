Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Italian unions worried about job cuts at U.S. military bases

Reuters |
Mar 14, 2025 09:41 PM IST

USA-TRUMP/ WORKERS-ITALY (PIX):Italian unions worried about job cuts at U.S. military bases

By Alvise Armellini

Italian unions worried about job cuts at U.S. military bases
Italian unions worried about job cuts at U.S. military bases

ROME, - Italian unions are mobilising against possible job cuts for local staff at U.S. military bases as part of government downsizing plans spearheaded by President Donald Trump and his billionaire tech mogul ally Elon Musk.

NATO-member Italy hosts four military bases on its territory, employing more than 4,000 Italian civilian personnel such as cooks, waiters, shop clerks and also engineers, architects and mechanics.

"If we don't get plausible and clear answers, it's clear that there will be protests and sooner or later also a strike," Uiltucs trade unionist Angelo Zaccaria said.

Zaccaria, who represents staff at the Aviano air base in northeast Italy, said the site already experienced cuts for local staff before Trump took office in January, with 44 redundancies announced in September.

After negotiations, they were reduced to 30, he said.

Italian staff at all four U.S. bases have received - some directly, some forwarded by superiors - an email in which Musk's Department of Government Efficiency asks federal workers to provide a list of their accomplishments for the week.

Italian employees also had their work credit cards frozen for a month, starting from March 2, and were informed of a hiring freeze, meaning that any of their colleagues who retire would not be replaced.

"Workers are worried," Roberto Del Savio, a representative of another trade union, Fisascat-Cisl, at the Aviano base, said, adding that "so far, I have not seen any written document" pointing to U.S. disengagement from the site.

"There are elements that make us wonder," he added, referring to the DOGE emails and the credit card and hiring freezes.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On