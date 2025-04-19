‘Sorry, it’s my job’: Donald Trump vows to deport ‘millions of criminals’, slams Joe Biden

US President Donald Trump on Friday reiterated his allegation that his predecessor allowed the ‘illegal entry’ of “millions and millions of criminals” through the country's southern border and asserted that he was elected to get them deported. US President Donald Trump during a swearing-in ceremony for Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Friday, April 18, 2025.(Bloomberg)

Writing on his Truth Social, Trump alleged, “Sleepy Joe Biden, THE WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES, has allowed millions and millions of Criminals, many of them murderers, drug dealers, and people released from prisons and mental institutions from all around the world, to enter our Country through it's very dangerous and ill-conceived Open Border. Sorry, but it's my job to get these killers and thugs out of here. THAT'S WHAT I GOT ELECTED TO DO. MAGA!”

Deportations suspended temporarily

Trump's comments came before the US Supreme Court suspended his administration's push to deport a group of Venezuelans detained in Texas to a notorious prison in El Salvador. The detainees had filed urgent requests to the high court, a federal appeals court and two trial courts to block their deportation.

“The government is directed not to remove any member of the putative class of detainees from the United States until further order of this Court,” according to the court order. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented, it said.

According to a court filing, the petitioners contended that they will be deported as soon as Friday afternoon, having been packed onto buses.

Lawyers representing the men told the Supreme Court in their request that potentially hundreds of people “may be removed to a possible life sentence in El Salvador with no real opportunity to contest their designation or removal.”

The petitions came almost two weeks after the top court let the Trump administration to resume its efforts to deport individuals alleged to be members of the Tren de Aragua gang using special powers under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. The high court had ruled later that the concerned individuals must get “reasonable time” to challenge their deportation in a federal court in the concerned district.