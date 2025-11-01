Jack’s Donuts enters Chapter 11 bankruptcy as debts surpass $14 million, details fate of stores

Jack’s Donuts of Indiana Commissary LLC has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The filing, made on October 29, marks a significant setback for the New Castle-based doughnut chain, known for its 60-year legacy across Indiana. Jack’s Donuts files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after debts exceed $14 million, promises business as usual(Facebook/Jack's Donuts)

Why did Jack’s Donuts file for bankruptcy?

U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Indiana records show that the commissary has over $14 million in total liabilities and roughly $1.4 million in personal property assets, as reported by WRTV.

Among the listed creditors is Carter Logistics, a transportation company that previously sued Jack’s Donuts for more than $700,000, alleging unpaid delivery fees for doughnut shipments across central Indiana.

The financial strain appears to have followed the opening of a large-scale production and distribution center in New Castle in October 2023.

That facility, known as The Commissary, was designed to streamline doughnut production for the company’s 24 locations and 14 franchisees. However, the expansion coincided with mounting debts and lawsuits linked to CEO Lee Marcum and affiliated businesses.

What the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing means for Jack’s Donuts

In a statement shared Thursday on Facebook, Jack’s Donuts said the filing will not affect independently owned franchise locations. “Our stores remain open, our teams are at work, and our commitment to quality, tradition, and community remains unchanged,” the company said. It added that only the franchisor and related entities are part of the court-supervised proceedings.

The company says it plans to continue normal operations while working through the bankruptcy process.

What is Chapter 11 bankruptcy?

Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows companies to reorganize their finances under court supervision, while continuing daily operations.

Unlike liquidation - where assets are sold to pay off debts - Chapter 11 provides a framework for restructuring ownership and debt.

Legal experts say the process is aimed at keeping the company afloat, per WRTV reports. “Typically, there will be an effort to make the business more effective,” explained Nicholas Georgakopoulos, a business law professor at Indiana University’s McKinney School of Law. “Reorganization should be thought of mostly as a reorganization of ownership and debt.”

FAQs

Why did Jack’s Donuts file for bankruptcy?

The company cited financial strain and over $14 million in liabilities following recent expansion efforts.

Will Jack’s Donuts stores remain open?

Yes. The company said independently owned franchise stores will not be affected.

What does Chapter 11 bankruptcy mean?

It allows a business to reorganize debts and operations under court supervision while staying open.

How much does Jack’s Donuts owe creditors?

Court filings show total liabilities exceeding $14 million, including $700,000 owed to Carter Logistics.