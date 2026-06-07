Jamario Baker: 5 things on student killed after graduation in Fairfield shooting that left three others injured

Jamario Baker was identified as the student who was killed in the tragic shooting at Fairfield, California that left three others, aged 11, 20 and 25, injured. The incident took place on Wednesday in a parking lot campus which was shared by Sem Yeto and Fairfield High School.

Jamario Baker has been identified as the person killed in the Wednesday shooting in Fairfield, California, Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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The Fairfield Police Department issued a statement saying “The Fairfield Police Department has identified 18-year-old Jamario Baker as the victim of the homicide that occurred at Fairfield High School. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends, and all those affected during this difficult time.”

They added “The investigation remains active, and there are currently no suspects in custody. Detectives are working diligently to follow all available leads and are committed to bringing those responsible for this senseless act of violence to justice. Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact the Fairfield Police Department through the following dedicated tip channels.”

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities had noted the gunfire broke out around 7:15pm. The others who were injured in the shooting were not identified and no suspect has been named in the matter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities had noted the gunfire broke out around 7:15pm. The others who were injured in the shooting were not identified and no suspect has been named in the matter. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The news of Baker's death has led to an outpouring of grief within the community. A person shared photos of a makeshift memorial that was put up in the memory of the late student. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The news of Baker's death has led to an outpouring of grief within the community. A person shared photos of a makeshift memorial that was put up in the memory of the late student. {{/usCountry}}

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Messages like ‘Congrats on graduating, may you rest in peace’ and ‘Rest in peace, I’m sure you were a bright soul' were visible. Here's all you need to know about Jamario Baker.

Jamario Baker: 5 things to know

Jamario Baker was 18 years old and a student of Sem Yeto Continuation High School. Baker was shot following the Sem Yeto Continuation High School graduation, which was hosted at Fairfield High School. The shooting which claimed Baker's life was targeted, as per Fairfield Mayor Cat Moy's communication with local channel KRON4. However, it was not made clear whether Baker was the intended target. Baker was wearing his cap and gown when he was shot, as per officials. His mother tried to save him after he sustained bullet injuries, KTVU reported, citing Sam Morris, pastor of BayNorth Church of Christ. As per Mary Jones, who identified herself as Baker's great-aunt on social media, the teen died while protecting his 11-year-old sister. “Prayers much needed for my Brother Roderick and family. You may of heard about the shooting in Fairfield after a graduation ceremony. That was my Great Nephew that was shot and killed. Rest In Heaven Jamario," she wrote.

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“He was protecting his 11 year old sister when he was shot,” she wrote on Facebook and shared a photo of Baker with his father.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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