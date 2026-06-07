Toledo Old West End Festival mass shooting update: Multiple injured, first details on suspect

A mass shooting took place on Saturday in the area of Delaware Avenue and Glenwood Avenue near the Old West End Festival in Toledo, Ohio. Multiple people were injured in the shooting and authorities have transferred them to nearby medical facilities so they may receive treatment. Toledo police at the scene of the shooting near the Old West End Festival in Ohio. (X/@MarioNawfal)

Toledo Police Department issued a statement on the incident.

“At approximately 5:37 p.m., Toledo Police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Delaware Avenue and Glenwood Avenue near the Old West End Festival. Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple shooting victims. Many victims have been transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment,” they noted.

The police also shared the first details about the suspect in the mass shooting event.

Toledo Old West End Festival shooting suspect: First details While authorities did not give particular suspect details, their statement indicated that more than one person might be involved. “The Toledo Police Department is actively searching for the suspect or suspects involved,” cops said.

The statement added “The investigation currently includes scenes in the area of Delaware Avenue and Robinwood Avenue. Residents and visitors are asked to avoid the area and expect a significant police presence as officers continue their search and investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Toledo Old West End Festival shooting: Scary videos Several videos showed the panic as shots rang out near the Old West End Festival.

In one video, the sounds of gunfire could be heard and then sirens were wailing in the background. The person recording the video was heard discussing the shooting near the music festival with another individual.