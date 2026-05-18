James Robinson cause of death: What happened to the LIFE Today host? Details on TV pastor's passing

James Robinson, a popular Christian reverend known for hosting the televangelism show LIFE Today on TBN, has passed away. His death was announced in a statement released via his social media profiles. He was 82.

Pastor James Robinson with his wife Betty. (@revjamesrobison/ X)

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The statement did not reveal the pastor's cause of death.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Rev. James Robison, the beloved founder of Life Outreach International," the statement read.

“James devoted his life to sharing the Gospel and bringing hope, help, and healing to those in need around the world. Together, James and Betty stewarded a ministry that has touched countless lives and will continue impact.”

Who Was James Robinson?

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{{^usCountry}} James Robinson has been a prominent figure on Christian television since the 1960s. His website states that he first started televangelism 1968. He and his wife have been hosting the LIFE Today show on Trinity Broadcasting Network, since at least 1995. All his ventures come under his company: LIFE Outreach International. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} James Robinson has been a prominent figure on Christian television since the 1960s. His website states that he first started televangelism 1968. He and his wife have been hosting the LIFE Today show on Trinity Broadcasting Network, since at least 1995. All his ventures come under his company: LIFE Outreach International. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He has also written multiple books on religion and has a loyal following. His website declares that he has preached in over 600 cities in his lifetime. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He has also written multiple books on religion and has a loyal following. His website declares that he has preached in over 600 cities in his lifetime. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Originally from Pasadena, Texas, James Robinson's show had an audience of over 1 billion worldwide. He also launched a Christian news portal, The Stream, in 2015. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Originally from Pasadena, Texas, James Robinson's show had an audience of over 1 billion worldwide. He also launched a Christian news portal, The Stream, in 2015. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read: Mountain Home base crash: Update on pilots as fighter jets collide mid-air at Gunfighter Skies Air Show Tributes Pour In For James Robinson {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Mountain Home base crash: Update on pilots as fighter jets collide mid-air at Gunfighter Skies Air Show Tributes Pour In For James Robinson {{/usCountry}}

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Hundreds of devoted followers of Rev. James Robinson took to social media to express condolences on his death. The sheer number of reactions that his death received is testimony to the lives that Robinson was able to touch.

“I was absolutely heartbroken this morning to hear of the passing of my dear friend, evangelist James Robison. What an impact he made for the Kingdom in millions of lives. We celebrate his home-going today with tears of both sorrow and joy. He made an impact on my life that goes beyond words. Well done, servant of the Most High King!” Chad Prather of The Char Prather show wrote.

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“Love James Robinson. Partnered in Life Today Ministry for years to build wells. He will be sorely missed. Praying for his wife Betty and their family 🙏 They had a beautiful Godly marriage,” said one.

“Condolences to his family,” wrote another.

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James and Betty Robison had three children and later 11 grandchildren. One of their daughters died of throat cancer in 2012.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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