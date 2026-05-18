Mountain Home base crash: Update on pilots as fighter jets collide mid-air at Gunfighter Skies Air Show

All four crew members of two US Navy fighter aircraft involved in a mid-air collision during an air show in Idaho have safely ejected, the Idaho Statesman reported. Representational. (HT_PRINT)

The incident occurred during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho. Spectators witnessed two Navy aircraft collide during an aerial performance.

According to the Idaho Statesman report on the collision, the aircrafts that collided were reported to be Navy Super Hornets or EA-18G “Vikings” Growlers participating in the air show demonstration.

Four parachutes seen after dramatic collision Videos captured by attendees appeared to show the aircraft making contact during a maneuver after which debris and black smoke became visible in the sky.

Social media footage and eyewitness videos circulating online showed at least four parachutes descending after the collision. Shortly after 1 p.m., an announcer informed the crowd that all four Navy pilots had been "found safe."

“We had four good parachutes. The crews were able to eject. They’re located one mile south of where the smoke is. The parachutes came down,” the announcer said, according to the Idaho Statesman.

Emergency crews rushed to the area immediately after the collision, while spectators were directed away from portions of the base during the response effort.

The Gunfighter Skies Air Show The Gunfighter Skies Air Show is a major public event hosted by Mountain Home Air Force Base. The Sunday Gunfighter Skies was the first one held after eight years.

An accident during the 2018 Gunfighter skies claimed the life of a hang glider pilot. At the Mountain Home air show in 2003, a Thunderbird crashed, but the pilot managed to eject.