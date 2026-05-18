Mountain Home midair crash: What happened at Gunfighter Skies today? Scary video emerges

A dramatic midair collision involving US fighter jets forced an emergency response Sunday at Mountain Home Air Force Base during the Gunfighter Skies air show, with aviation sources later saying both air crews safely ejected before impact. The incident unfolded during the first Gunfighter Skies event hosted at the Idaho base in eight years. A plane crash took place at Mountain Home Air Force Base on Sunday (Unsplash)

Midair collision reported during air show According to local reports, the crash happened shortly after 12:30 PM local time while the air show was underway. Officials at Mountain Home Air Force Base initially announced on social media that the installation had been placed on lockdown. In a later statement, the base confirmed an “aircraft incident” had occurred.

Emergency responders were quickly dispatched to the scene while authorities began investigating the cause of the crash.

The Idaho Statesman reported that rescue crews were responding to what a base spokesperson described as “a midair collision.”

Four parachutes spotted after collision Witness videos circulating online appeared to show two military aircraft colliding in the air before smoke erupted near the crash area. Several clips shared on social media also showed parachutes descending shortly after the impact.

According to reports from local outlet KTVB, an announcer at the air show informed spectators that all four crew members had successfully ejected. The announcer reportedly told the crowd there were “four good parachutes.”

Videos show smoke rising near base Multiple videos posted online appeared to capture thick black smoke rising from the area near the base after the crash. Another clip circulating on X seemed to show the exact moment the two aircraft collided before the parachutes became visible in the sky.

No official information about injuries has been released as of Sunday afternoon.