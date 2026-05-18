2 US Growlers jets collide mid-air, crash at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho | Video

Several videos of the plane crash surfaced online, showing the jets colliding mid-air, following which four parachutes opened up in the air as the aircraft plummeted to the ground. Soon after, plumes of smoke were seen rising from the spot of the crash.

Officials said emergency crews responded to the incident, and the air force base was locked down after the incident.

Two EA-18G Growlers jets collided mid-air and crashed at Gunfighter Skies air show two miles from Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho in the United States.

A Mountain Home Air Force Base spokesperson told Reuters that the base was investigating the aircraft collision that occurred just outside its premises earlier on Sunday.

"Emergency responders are on the scene and investigation is underway and more details will be released as they become available," the spokesperson said.

As emergency crews had to clear the area to respond to the crews and control the fire sparked by the crash, attendees were reportedly instructed not to leave the air base.

ALSO READ | Mountain Home midair crash: What happened at Gunfighter Skies today? Scary video emerges

Pilots ‘found safe’ All four US Navy pilots, who were aboard the crashed jets, were "found safe", according to the Idaho Statesman.

An air show announcer reportedly told the crowd that the jets had "four good parachutes," adding that the crew were able to eject and were located one mile south of the crash spot.

The Gunfighter Skies air show reportedly includes flying demonstrations and parachute jumps, celebrating aviation history and showcasing modern military capabilities.

This was reportedly the first Gunfighter Skies show held in eight years. During the 2018 event, a hang glider pilot died in an accident, the Idaho Statesman's report said.

The air base is home to the US Air Force's 366th Fighter Wing, nicknamed 'Gunfighters'. The Mountain Home AFB includes three fighter squadrons -- the 389th Fighter Squadron Thunderbolts or T-Bolts, the 391st Fighter Squadron Tigers, and the Republic of Singapore 428th Fighter Squadron Buccaneers.