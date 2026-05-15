Akron plane crash update: Scary video from Canterbury Circle shows massive explosion, fire

UPDATE: 3News cited Akron police sources to report that two people died after a plane crashed into a residential area on Canterbury Circle inside the Coventry Crossing development. According to Akron police officials, no residents have been reported injured. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is taking charge of the investigation. A plane crash was reported in Akron, Ohio on Thursday (Unsplash)

Emergency crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports of a plane crash near a residential neighborhood in Akron, according to local police. Authorities said calls about the incident began coming in around 4 PM local time, with witnesses, as per News5 Cleveland, saying that an aircraft down near Canterbury Circle in the southern part of the city.

Read More: Legacy High School shooting reports: Scene contained after ‘active shooter' claims; no injuries

Officials have not yet confirmed whether anyone was injured, and the extent of any property damage remains unclear as first responders continue assessing the scene. However, scary videos emerged from the scene, showing a massive fire.

Posting a video from the scene a local tweeted: “Early reports coming in of a fire on Swartz in the Coventry Crossings area. Folks are claiming a crash of some sort. Be advised. Will update. As of this moment, we have reason to believe that a plane has crashed into a house on Canterbury Circle. 4 PM.”

“SMALL PLANE CRASHES INTO HOME in the Canterbury Circle area of Akron, Ohio It has triggered a massive explosion and raging fire. Homes engulfed, thick black smoke pouring out. Casualties still unknown as first responders rush in,” another one shared on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: ChudTheBuilder shooting update: Victim Joshua Fox's family issues urgent plea; ‘kids are struggling’

“A small plane has crashed into a home in the Canterbury Circle area of Akron, Ohio🙏” a third local tweeted.