James Weston Higginbotham: 5 things to know as missing Auburn University student found dead in Japan

An Auburn University student, who was reported missing during a family vacation in Japan, has been found deceased.

James Weston Higginbotham, a 20-year-old Auburn University student, has been found dead in Japan after being reported missing during a family trip.(Nancy Higginbotham/Facebook)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The family confirmed in a Facebook post on Saturday that 20-year-old James "Weston" Higginbotham was discovered dead by a volunteer search-and-rescue team in a mountainous region near Kyoto.

“The grief we feel is impossible to put into words,” his mother, Nancy Higginbotham, stated.

Also Read: Who is Peter Phillips ex-wife? Meet Autumn Kelly and their kids as Princess Anne's son ties knot with Harriet Sperling

James Weston Higginbotham found dead: 5 things to know

According to Higginbotham's family, he ventured out to explore alone on May 29, and there were no indications of his whereabouts following that date. Authorities suspected he ventured out to investigate nearby hiking paths and disabled his GPS. Extensive search teams scoured the area for him over the course of the week. Nancy Higginbotham mentioned that the family journeyed to Japan to commemorate one of their children achieving straight A’s during high school. The mother of the 20-year-old said that the family appreciates the moments they shared with Weston but struggles to comprehend what life will entail without him.

James Weston Higginbotham's devastating family shares heartfelt message

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In a Facebook post, the Higginbotham family expressed their gratitude to everyone for their assistance and support. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a Facebook post, the Higginbotham family expressed their gratitude to everyone for their assistance and support. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "Our family is heartbroken to share that Weston was found deceased by a volunteer search-and-rescue group in a mountainous area outside of Kyoto. The grief we feel is impossible to put into words. We are forever grateful for the time we had with our sweet, precious Weston, but cannot begin to understand what life without him will be like." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Our family is heartbroken to share that Weston was found deceased by a volunteer search-and-rescue group in a mountainous area outside of Kyoto. The grief we feel is impossible to put into words. We are forever grateful for the time we had with our sweet, precious Weston, but cannot begin to understand what life without him will be like." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We are deeply grateful to the countless people across the United States, Japan, and around the world who shared Weston’s story, prayed for our family, offered encouragement, and helped in the search efforts. The outpouring of kindness and support has carried us through the darkest days of our lives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We are deeply grateful to the countless people across the United States, Japan, and around the world who shared Weston’s story, prayed for our family, offered encouragement, and helped in the search efforts. The outpouring of kindness and support has carried us through the darkest days of our lives. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"We shared our story here and in the media in the hope of finding Weston. We now ask for privacy as we begin to navigate this unimaginable loss.

"Thank you for your thoughts, prayers, and support. We will need them now more than ever.

“We will always love you, Weston.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON