James Weston Higginbotham cause of death: Is foul play suspected? Police provide new details

The body of James "Weston" Higginbotham, a 20-year-old Auburn University student from Birmingham, Alabama, has been found in a mountainous area outside Kyoto, Japan, after he went missing during a family trip on May 29. James "Weston" Higginbotham, 20, a junior at Auburn University was found dead. (Facebook/Nancy Higginbotham)

His mother, Nancy Higginbotham, broke the news in a Facebook post. “Our family is heartbroken to share that Weston was found deceased by a volunteer search-and-rescue group in a mountainous area outside of Kyoto,” she wrote. “The grief we feel is impossible to put into words. We are forever grateful for the time we had with our sweet, precious Weston, but cannot begin to understand what life without him will be like.”

How he went missing Weston had been travelling in Japan with his family since May 25 to celebrate his younger brother's graduation. The family arrived in Kyoto's Yamashina Ward on the same day he disappeared. Before going off on his own to explore while the rest of the family visited a temple, Weston and his mother had argued. Nancy later told NBC News the disagreement had been over her use of ChatGPT during the trip. “We try never to use it and I totally agree with him. It was just a dumb, dumb argument to have,” she said.

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The family had been tracking his movements through the Life360 app but his phone lost network at 8:29pm on May 29, cutting off all contact, per Unilad.

Additionally, ﻿around 6pm Weston leaves Kyoto Station alone, according to police and he was last seen on CCTV at around 8pm, walking alone near a path leading into the mountains in the Yamashina area of Kyoto. His mother said his turning off his location was out of character. Nancy had earlier written in an appeal that he may have been “emotionally distressed,” per NewsNation.

Weston was described by his parents as an experienced hiker and excellent navigator who was believed to have been heading toward walking trails when he disappeared, according to reports.

Japanese police confirmed there is no suspected foul play but said they will not disclose his cause of death, as per CNN.

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Search ends in tragedy as family pays tribute to Weston Japanese police launched a days-long search involving 50 officers, K-9 units and helicopters, but the effort was hampered by wet and steep terrain following a typhoon, per Unilad. Volunteers ultimately located his body on June 6.

In the days before his body was found, his parents released video appeals urging people across Japan to share his image. “Every time that you guys repost on social media, it's an opportunity for somebody in Japan to see it,” his father Keith said. “Our ultimate goal is for people in Japan to see Weston's face so that they can report back to us.”

Auburn University said it had been aware of his disappearance and had reached out to the family. "Our thoughts are with Weston, his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time," a spokesperson said.