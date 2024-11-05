Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Japan taps US chip startup Tenstorrent to help train new wave of engineers

Reuters |
Nov 05, 2024 11:31 AM IST

JAPAN-SEMICONDUCTORS/TENSTORRENT (PIX):Japan taps US chip startup Tenstorrent to help train new wave of engineers

By Stephen Nellis

Japan taps US chip startup Tenstorrent to help train new wave of engineers
Japan taps US chip startup Tenstorrent to help train new wave of engineers

Nov 5 - Tenstorrent, a Silicon Valley artificial intelligence chip startup founded by Apple and Intel veterans, said it had won a deal with the Japanese government to help train up to 200 Japanese chip designers at its U.S. offices over five years.

The contract announced on Tuesday, under which $50 million will be divvied up among Tenstorrent and Japan's Leading-edge Semiconductor Technology Center, is part of Japan's effort to reinvigorate its semiconductor industry. The country controlled half or more of the global chips market through the 1980s but has less than a tenth of the market today.

The centerpiece of Japan's efforts is Rapidus, a contract chipmaker with billions of dollars in government backing aiming to build advanced semiconductors in Japan and start mass production by 2027. But to succeed, the Rapidus factory will need to find customers who want their chip designs manufactured there.

The deal on Tuesday is aimed at creating those future customers. Tenstorrent last year partnered with Rapidus to develop designs that can be made in its factory, and bringing Japanese engineers to its U.S. offices is aimed at spreading that knowledge throughout Japan's chip industry.

"I think Japan's actions and their investments have clearly indicated that they want to be in more control of their own future," Tenstorrent Chief Customer Officer David Bennett told Reuters in an interview.

Starting in April 2025, Japanese engineers will work alongside Tenstorrent executives such as Jim Keller and Wei-Han Lien, both of whom created chips for Apple, and Yasuo Ishii, a veteran of Arm Holdings, to design AI chips.

While Tenstorrent will retain the chip blueprints created under the deal, those blueprints will be made using RISC-V, a free and open chip design technology. The visiting Japanese engineers will be able to use their experience in the U.S. to create their own RISC-V designs in Japan when they return.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //