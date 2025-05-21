Menu Explore
JCPenny to close 7 stores from this date, move focus to online platform

ByHT News Desk
May 21, 2025 05:16 PM IST

JCPenney explained that the closures are linked to ending lease agreements and declining foot traffic, as more customers now prefer to shop online.

American retail chain JCPenney has announced it will permanently close seven of its stores across the United States by May 25, 2025. The company says the decision is part of its efforts to adapt to changing shopping habits.

Despite the closures, the retailer stores of JCPenney will continue to operate around 650 stores along with its online platform.(AFP)
Despite the closures, the retailer stores of JCPenney will continue to operate around 650 stores along with its online platform.(AFP)

JCPenny stores set to close

• Tanforan, San Bruno (California)

• Northfield, Denver (Colorado)

• Pine Ridge Mall (Idaho)

• West Ridge Mall (Kansas)

• Fox Run (New Hampshire)

• Asheville Mall

• Charleston Town Center

These closures reflect broader challenges facing shopping centers and large retailers across the US.

What the company says

In a February update, JCPenney said:

"While we do not have plans to significantly reduce our store count, we expect a handful of JCPenney stores to close by mid-year. The decision to close a store is never an easy one, but isolated closures do happen from time to time due to expiring lease agreements, market changes, or other factors," as cited in Today report.

Despite the closures, the retailer will continue to operate approximately 650 stores, along with its online platform.

Founded in 1902, JCPenney has been a major name in American retail for over a century. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and later emerged with backing from major investment groups.

In January 2025, JCPenney became part of Catalyst Brands, which also owns other well-known retailers such as Aéropostale and Brooks Brothers.

The company has not disclosed how many jobs will be affected, though store closures often lead to layoffs and can impact local economies. JCPenney expressed appreciation for its staff and loyal customers, stating:

"We are grateful to our dedicated associates and the loyal customers who have shopped at these locations."

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
