JD Vance booed at Air Force Academy graduation. His response sparks row; ‘you can't…’

Vice President JD Vance was the guest of honor Thursday at the US Air Force graduation ceremony at the Falcons Stadium, the home of the Air Force Academy Falcons football team. But many at the event seemed to feel he was not a welcome guest.

JD Vance speaks during the US Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony at Falcon Stadium.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

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Vance was booed during his commencement speech on the stage, ahead of the ceremony. It got so loud that JD Vance had to acknowledge and respond to it. And the way he did it sparked a row as many accused the 41-year-old of being "authoritarian."

More than 900 graduating Air Force cadets were present at the ceremony, and much of the booing and heckling was coming from them.

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"This is the only commencement speech that I'm giving this year, and so I've watched a few highlights of graduation speeches where this or that corporate leader will discuss artificial intelligence — AI — and be met with literal boos," Vance responded.

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{{^usCountry}} He then added, "Now, you can't boo me. I'm the Vice President of the United States." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then added, "Now, you can't boo me. I'm the Vice President of the United States." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Here's the video: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's the video: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Response Sparks Authoritarian Allegations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Response Sparks Authoritarian Allegations {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It was the second remark that landed him in hot water with many social media commentators. Many claimed that his statement "you can't boo me", was like a diktat and accused the VP of being authoritarian. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was the second remark that landed him in hot water with many social media commentators. Many claimed that his statement "you can't boo me", was like a diktat and accused the VP of being authoritarian. {{/usCountry}}

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“So... Correct me if I'm wrong, but is J.D. Vance admitting that he's not a fan of Freedom of Speech? If former POTUS George W. Bush, could handle booing in 2006, why can't J.D. Vance take it in 2026? Neither political party likes him. It's like the one thing they can agree on,” one user wrote.

“Seems to me people like JD Vance had absolutely no problem booing Kamala Harris or Joe Biden when he was vice president our way back in the day Al Gore,” said one. “Let’s be honest this administration does not want any dissent of any kind.”

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JD Vance Brings Up Iran War In Commencement Speak

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Vice President JD Vance brought up the ongoing war in Iran twice as he spoke to the graduating cadets. Notably, the war has been a major concern for the US Army amid a total of 14 service member fatalities across the Middle East, so far.

He also took the time out to praise the personnel involved in the Special Force operation to rescue two US Airmen from Iranian territory.

“When the President says he will not allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon, it is the men and women you will join in 60 days who give force to that promise,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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