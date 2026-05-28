'Mistake after mistake’: US senator Chris Murpy slams Trump's 'blow them up’ warning to Oman amid Iran war

Murphy’s reaction came after Trump, on Wednesday, issued a sharp warning to Oman while talking about ongoing negotiations with Iran over reopening the Strait of Hormuz, saying no country would be allowed to control the strategic waterway.

US Senator Chris Murphy criticised President Donald Trump over his recent warning to Oman, calling the comments another sign that the ongoing conflict and diplomatic tensions involving Iran have “gone off the rails.”

Murphy also mentioned that Oman is a close US ally and a key intermediary in diplomatic talks with Iran. “They (Trump administration) are in constant panic mode, making mistake after mistake,” he further added.

Also read | ‘Oman will behave or we’ll have to blow them up': Trump's big warning on Strait of Hormuz control

On Thursday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also warned that Washington would “aggressively” target any actors involved in facilitating tolls for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, Bessent said, “The United States Government will not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz. Oman, in particular, should know that the U.S. Treasury will aggressively target any actors involved - directly or indirectly - in facilitating tolls for the Strait and any willing partners will be penalized. All nations should reject outright any efforts by Iran to disrupt the free flow of commerce. Tehran’s days of terrorizing the region and the world are over.”