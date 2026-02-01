The Justice Department on Friday said it has released thousands of files on sex financier and convicted trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed the release under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. As per the latest update on AP, the new release has prompted the resignation of a top official in Slovakia. Moreover, in Britain, there were calls for former prince Andrew to share what he knows with authorities about what he knows about his long friendship with Epstein. Calls for Britain’s Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, to cooperate with authorities about Epstein's links have emerged. (AP)

Slovakian official resigns On Saturday, the resignation of an official, Miroslav Lajcak, was accepted by the prime minister of Slovakia. Lajcak once served a year as president of the U.N. General Assembly. Although Lajcak wasn't accused of wrongdoing, he left his position after photos and emails revealed he had met with Epstein in the years after Epstein was released from jail.

Lajcak said his contacts with Epstein were part of his diplomatic duties. Calls for his resignation emerged from opposition parties and a nationalist partner in Fico’s governing coalition.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday made the call for former Prince Andrew to tell American investigators whatever he knows about Epstein’s activities. The former prince has so far ignored a request from members of the U.S. House Oversight Committee for a “transcribed interview” about his “long-standing friendship” with Epstein.

Photographs that seem to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on all fours over a woman lying on the ground have been included in the most recent release of Epstein files by the US Department of Justice. Last month, in another set of Epstein documents released by US authorities, Andrew was depicted in a photo reclining on the laps of five women at Sandringham, the royal estate located in Norfolk. While Andrew has consistently denied any misconduct, it remains uncertain when and where the photographs were captured.

More details President Donald Trump's Justice Department said it would release more than 3 million pages of documents, along with more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images, under a law intended to reveal most of the material it collected over two decades of investigations involving the wealthy financier.

The files, posted to the department’s website, included documents involving Epstein's friendship with Mountbatten-Windsor, and Epstein’s email correspondence with onetime Trump adviser Steve Bannon, New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch and other prominent contacts with people in political, business and philanthropic circles, such as billionaires Bill Gates and Elon Musk.

The new documents also disclose that Epstein had talked about introducing a Russian woman to Andrew. In a 2010 email addressed to "The Duke", Epstein characterized the woman, 26, as “clever and beautiful”.