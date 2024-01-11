Jeffrey Epstein list: Trump claps back at allegations after docs release, says 'I was never...'

Amid severe backlash from democrats and his opponents, former US President Donald Trump clapped back at allegations that he was on the plane of the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019. Ex-US President Donald Trump(AFP)

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump lashed out at actor Mark Ruffalo for sharing his fake images on the plane of disgraced pedophile Epstein.

Ruffalo apologises for reposting false images of Trump on Epstein plane

The 'Avengers' actor, who shared a post of a user claiming that the ex-president took two separate flights to ‘Epstein Island', owned up to a mistake of sharing phony, AI-generated images of Trump on X (formerly Twitter).

“Gross. #MAGA wants to paint everyone on those flights as pedophiles except the one guy who smiles in a group of young girls all headed to Epstein’s “Fantasy Island” with him,” Ruffalo wrote in his initial post on January 4.

“My bet is there are some decent republicans left in America that may think this is going too far," he added.

The actor later admitted his mistake, but not without taking a swipe at X CEO Elon Musk for how the actor feels he runs the platform. "Sorry Folks. Apparently these images are AI fakes. The fact Trump was on Epstein’s plane and what Epstein was up to is not. Be careful. Elon’s X and his allowing so much disinformation here is driving the value of his app down by 55%," he wrote.

Trump slams democrats, says he was never on Epstein’s plane

Denouncing the reports of his association with Epstein, Trump said that he had never been on the late billionaire's plane or “stupid island”.

"This is what the Democrats do to their Republican Opponent, who is leading them, by a lot, in the Polls. This is A.I., and it is very dangerous for our Country! Also, I was never on Epstein’s Plane, or at his ‘stupid’ Island. Strong Laws ought to be developed against A.I. It will be a big and very dangerous problem in the future!” he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump's remarks come after the release of court documents pertaining to Epstein's decades of sexual abuse. In the release, around 150 people -- who were included in previously redacted portions of a civil suit that was settled against Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell -- were made public.

The documents contained the names of prominent figures who were once connected to Epstein -- such as Prince Andrew, former President Clinton, and Trump, but they didn't add much to the already known facts.