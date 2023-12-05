Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo admit they didn't understand Marvel dialogue: ‘We would just drive each other insane’

Marvel stars Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo came together for a conversation with regards to their respective performances in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things. At Variety's Actors on Actors studio, both the stars invariably talked about their Marvel days and admitted that there were times when they weren't entirely sure what their characters were saying. (Also read: Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man will not return to Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kevin Feige reveals why) Robert Downey Jr. starred as Tony Stark/Iron Man whereas Mark Ruffalo played Bruce Banner/Hulk in the Marvel movies.

RDJ and Mark Ruffalo on their Marvel experience

Early on, Mark Ruffalo said how unusual the casting felt, and added: “It was such a different world. They didn’t really cast people like us. I’ll never forget, I was like, ‘I don’t know if I’m right for this.’ And you’re like, ‘Come on, Ruffalo, we got this.’” Then, it was Robert Downey Jr. who said later, "Well, I mean, in the Marvel days, everything might change or we’re talking to a tennis ball. You and I, the science bros, we would’ve these long passages about absolute gobbledygook…But still it's important to us because we know it's important to the characters." To this, Mark Ruffalo joked how the 'bulls*it' helped them with developing their characters.

'We would just drive each other insane on set'

Then, Robert added how that experience from his Marvel films helped him with the role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. "Yeah, it'd be really hard to dig in. I mean, we would just drive each other insane on set going, why can't I retain this? But again, we know when it's time to tighten things up a little bit. Anyway, I found great joy in [making Oppenheimer]. It was this moment where we were shooting something in Pasadena and Nolan just put this mag of 70 millimeter [film] — they were changing out mags, and he was like, 'Hold this.' And he just put it on my lap...

“Yeah, I will continue to love and I’m happy to eventually in some way reengage with sci-fi fantasy. It’s got its own upside. But anything that over time takes you further and further away from the experience of just the hardware of what it is we do — which is why it was also beautiful just to be shooting on film, not digital. I got used to digital after Zodiac because I knew if Fincher’s doing it, it’s not going away. And is it more efficient? Yes. But you lose those natural rhythms of changing out the mag. It was just those little times everyone socialized,” he said.

Robert Downey Jr. gained global recognition for starring as Tony Stark/Iron Man in ten films within the MCU, starting from Iron Man till Avengers: Endgame. Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo portrayed Bruce Banner/Hulk in the MCU.

