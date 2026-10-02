Jersey City fire update: 4-alarm house fire in Hudson County threatens multiple buildings; visuals emerge

A large structure fire broke out at a building on Broadway, in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Thursday afternoon. The fourth-alarm fire is threatening to burn buildings nearby, police scanner reports reveal.

Representational. (Unsplash)

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Scanner reports revealed that there are multiple victims.Scanner reports suggest that there were people trapped inside the building amid the fire, with some reports suggesting a possibly fatality. But no update on the situation has been issued by the Jersey Fire Department.

Here's a photo of the situation on Broadway after the fire broke out.

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