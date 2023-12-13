Jewish student slams Harvard for 'breathtaking hypocrisy' as Claudine Gay remains the president

Harvard University is facing intense criticism and accusations of hypocrisy after it decided to retain President Claudine Gay despite her controversial congressional testimony. Jewish student Shabbos Kestenbaum has publicly voiced his concerns, labelling the university's board decision as "breathtaking hypocrisy." FILE PHOTO: Incoming President of Harvard University and current Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences Claudine Gay listens during Harvard University’s 372nd Commencement Exercises in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 25, 2023. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo(REUTERS)

In a Fox News appearance, Kestenbaum expressed his disappointment, emphasizing the message sent by Harvard's decision. According to him, it implies that "calling for the genocide of Jewish people would be considered context-dependent," questioning the university's commitment to its principles.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Kestenbaum urged faculty members to engage with Jewish students, highlighting their experiences over the past three months. He posed a poignant hypothetical scenario, asking whether the response would be the same if the controversial statements were about other minorities.

The controversy extends beyond President Gay's testimony, with references to previous instances of alleged suppression of speech at Harvard. Kestenbaum mentioned the case of law professor Ronald Sullivan, suggesting a pattern of actions inconsistent with the university's commitment to free expression.

Despite the outcry and demands for Gay's resignation, Harvard's Corporation released a statement expressing confidence in her leadership. The decision has sparked protests on the campus, with billboard trucks demanding Gay's firing. Republican Representative Elise Stefanik criticized the board's move as a "moral failure."

The controversy has wider implications, with prominent figures like Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, pledging not to hire Harvard graduates. The fallout from this decision is raising questions about Harvard's commitment to civil rights and academic standards.

As the university grapples with the aftermath of Gay's testimony, the debate over free expression, campus antisemitism, and leadership accountability continues to intensify, creating a challenging environment for Harvard and its stakeholders.