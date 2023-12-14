Jill Biden's ‘Hunger Games’ themed White House Christmas criticised for being 'tacky'

Jill Biden, the first lady of America on Wednesday shared a two-and-a-half minute video showcasing the Hunger Games-themed White House Christmas decorations and critics couldn't help but call it ‘tacky and tasteless.’

The video showcased New York City tap company Dorrance Dance's take on Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhom's interpretation of Tchaikovsky's “Nutcracker Suite.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video showcased New York City tap company Dorrance Dance's take on Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhom's interpretation of Tchaikovsky's “Nutcracker Suite.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

It features colourfully dressed sequined dancers wearing elaborate headdresses while they tap their way through a White House hallway adorned with candy cane columns to the Blue Room, which is decked out with Christmas trees in white and coloured lights alongside the Nutcracker-inspired decor.

The wild artistic statement, which the first lady said contained “magic, wonder, and joy,” left many appreciating former First lady Melania Trump's simple Christmas video posted back in 2020.

"A bit of magic, wonder, and joy brought to you by the talented tappers of Dorrance Dance, performing their playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Enjoy! 💕" captioned the first lady on her X (Formerly Twitter) account.

Social Media Reaction to Jill's Video

"How utterly tacky, tasteless and ANTI Christmas.

Melania's was tasteful, seasonal, appealed to everyone and was absolutely breathtaking and gorgeous." commented a person attaching the video of Melania's Christmas video.

Many compared the technicolour visuals to a dystopian film, writing: “Disney presents clockwork Orange” and "This is dystopian. If I believed in fear - I would be afraid."

Others wondered if mind-altering substances were involved in the production, with some referencing the bag of cocaine found in the West Wing over the summer.

“Is everyone at the White House on drugs???” and “Looks like the WH switched from cocaine to acid”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, some appreciated the decorations, praising that it featured artists and not the President and the First Lady.

“Totally love it, Ms Biden as much as we have showed the love for your playful creative side and arts,” wrote one.