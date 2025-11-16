Jim Bob Duggar death rumor is false: Viral Facebook 'obituary' debunked

Is Jim Bob Duggar still alive? A Facebook post made a viral claim that Jim Bob Duggar, the television personality, had passed away. The post from a fan page called The Duggar Family shared what appeared to be an obituary post. Jim Bob Duggar and his wife, Michelle, are parents to 19 kids.(X/@seventeen)

“R..I.P!!! ‘Counting on’ Beloved old dad Jim Bob has taken his last breath after a long battle with cancer. He passed away at the age of 60. Don't pass by without offering your condolences to the Duggar family,” the post read.

However, there has been no official statement from the Duggar family, or any other report suggesting he's died. The alleged obituary also spells ‘Duggar’ wrong.

To be clear, these reports are unverified and based solely on social-media speculation.

Several people commented on the post itself, stating that Duggar was alive and well. “He didnt die lol,” one person said. Another remarked, “The only thing dead on him is his fashion sense.”

While many offered prayers and condolences, believing the news to be true, another person remarked “Not true he is alive.”

Notably, an earlier post from November 10 had claimed that Duggar was diagnosed with cancer that had ‘spread throughout his body’. "Sad News!!!""Counting On"" Jim Bob Duggar has been diagnosed with cancer that has spread throughout his body. He is facing the toughest battle of his life. His fans are deeply saddened and praying for his speedy recovery and strength to get through this difficult time," the Facebook post read. However, there has been confirmation from the family about any such diagnosis.

Jim Bob Duggar latest update

The recent claims appear to be false, because in an interview as late as November 12 – two days after the alleged post on the cancer diagnosis – the Duggar family members didn't share that anything was wrong with Jim Bob. Rather, their statements about his thoughts on family expansion indicate that there's nothing wrong with the former Republican representative in the Arkansas House.

Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo shared that their father, Jim Bob, was already thinking about how much their family would expand. Reading out an email from Jim Bob, Jeremy said “So this is assuming that every grandchild has five kids and then all of their grandchildren have five kids. So that’s assuming a lot. But listen to how quickly it adds up. In 14 generations, there could be 24 billion Duggar descendants.”

They were discussing this on The Jinger and Jeremy podcast, and a snippet was shared on Instagram.

Duggar and his wife, Michelle, are parents to 19 kids. They have 40 grandkids and counting, at present.