Australian surgeon with 20 years of experience shares ‘top 2 foods that increase breast cancer risk’

According to World health Organisation, breast cancer – a disease in which abnormal breast cells grow out of control and form tumours – caused an estimated 6,70,000 deaths globally in 2022. If you want to lower your risk of breast cancer, eating less processed meat and staying away from alcohol are all proven ways to lower your disease risk. Also read | NHS surgeon reveals this secret ingredient reduces colon cancer risk by 17% and it is not fibre Processed meats like bacon, ham, and sausages have been linked to a 9% higher risk of breast cancer in post-menopausal women. This is according to Dr Lai, a specialist surgeon in breast cancer and endocrine surgery.(Pexel)

Dr Christine Lai, a specialist surgeon practising in the field of breast cancer and endocrine surgery in Australia, highlighted these two foods 'that increase breast cancer risk'.

‘7% higher risk of breast cancer one drink per day’

Dr Lai, who 'has spent the last 20 years treating women with breast cancer', took to Instagram on October 13, and said, “Research often flags: processed meats (bacon, ham, sausages) - 9 percent higher risk of breast cancer in post menopausal women; 18 percent higher risk of bowel cancer for every 50 gram a day (about 2 slices of bacon). Alcohol - 7 percent higher risk of breast cancer one drink per day.”

Other foods and patterns linked to cancer risk

Sharing that making small, realistic shifts, like adding more plants, cooking from scratch, and finding balance was key, she added, “Other foods and patterns linked to cancer risk (beyond breast cancer): more than 700 g of red meat per week - increased bowel cancer risk; each extra 50 gram/day of processed meat raises it by ~18 percent. Ultra-processed foods (instant noodles, fast foods, sugary cereals) - associated with higher overall cancer risk due to additives, low fibre, and excess sodium. Sugary drinks contribute to weight gain and obesity, one of the strongest modifiable risk factors for several cancers. This isn’t about cutting everything out. It’s about making small, realistic shifts, such as adding more plants, cooking from scratch, and finding balance.”

Dr Christine Lai highlights two foods that increase breast cancer risk: Processed meats and alcohol. (Made using Gemini AI)

Many women are unaware of their breast cancer risk. Medanta hospital oncologist Dr Ashok Vaid has explained who is most vulnerable and shares steps to reduce risk. Click here to know what he said in an October 31 interview with HT Lifestyle.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.