Do you love sugary drinks? Study reveals its shocking link with depression

Can your choice of drink lead to depression? Well, according to a recent study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, it was observed that sugary beverages with artificial sweeteners can lead to an increased risk of depression, especially among younger adults. However, coffee and fruit juices were associated with lesser risk of depression. Also read | Craving a glass of soda? Study warns you might fall prey to molecular addiction Sugary beverages with artificial sweeteners can lead to an increased risk of depression.(Shutterstock)

Findings of the study

The study was conducted by researchers based at Wenzhou Medical University in China to understand how our choice of beverages can affect our mental health. While previous studies have found links between diet and mental health, they are broader spectrums and do not specify how beverages can have a significant effect on our mental health.

As mental health concerns become a disturbing trend globally, in the recent times, it is essential to understand how our regular beverages can affect us mentally. The study was conducted on sugary soft drinks, diet beverages, fruit juice, coffee, milk, and tea. Also read | Drinking too much coffee or soda raises stroke risk, while tea may reduce it: Study

Stop before you drink sugary beverages.(Shutterstock)

The study was conducted by analysing data from 188,355 adults between the ages of 37 and 73. The researchers also examined 11 years' worth of medical and hospital data. People who were previously diagnosed with depression and anxiety were excluded from the list. The study focused on a wide range of lifestyle, dietary, and health factors that might influence mental health, including age, sex, socioeconomic status, physical activity, body weight, sleep habits, smoking, alcohol use, and overall diet quality.

Drinks and depression: Know the link

It was observed that people under the age of 60, who consumed mor than one serving of sugar-sweetened beverages per day had a 14 percent higher risk of developing depression. Similarly, participants who drank more than one serving of artificially sweetened drinks per day had a 23 percent higher risk. However, people who drank more than one serving of pure fruit or vegetable juice each day had a 19 percent lower risk of depression. Also read | Too many fizzy drinks can damage kidneys; expert warns about side effects

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.