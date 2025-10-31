Oncologist explains how alcohol consumption can increase breast cancer risk, says ‘Cut it down or cut it out’

When talking about breast cancer risk factors, most people know about age, family history, and genetics. However, one important risk factor that doesn't get much attention is alcohol consumption. Alcohol might seem like a harmless indulgence, but its effect on breast health is real, says an oncologist. "I believe it’s time to move beyond pink ribbons and talk openly about the tough choices that shape our health. Cutting down or even better, cutting out alcohol is a simple, decisive step that can reduce your risk and protect your future," Dr Jeyhan B. Dhabhar, Medical Oncologist and Hemato-oncologist at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, tells Health Shots. The Link Between Alcohol and Breast Cancer: What Science Says(Adobe Stock)

Does alcohol increase the chance of breast cancer?

Alcohol doesn’t cause breast cancer right away. Instead, drinking regularly can lead to changes in the body that make breast tissue more likely to develop cancer.

1. Hormonal impact

Alcohol can raise the risk of breast cancer mainly by changing hormones, especially estrogen. Research published in Alcohol Research and Health shows that even moderate drinking can increase estrogen levels in women. Since many breast cancers need estrogen to grow, higher levels can create conditions that encourage abnormal cell growth.

2. DNA damage

When we drink alcohol, our bodies break it down into a harmful substance called acetaldehyde. This toxin can damage our DNA, which is important for maintaining cell health.

"Regular exposure to acetaldehyde can change DNA and raise the risk of breast cancer. Acetaldehyde forms when the body breaks down ethanol, which is found in alcohol, and it is also found in human breast tissue. Since breast tissue does not break down acetaldehyde very well, it can build up and become more toxic, which may help cancer develop", explains Dr Dhabhar.

Additionally, alcohol makes it harder for our bodies to absorb necessary nutrients, such as folate, which is required for repairing DNA. This makes the problem even worse.

3. The non-cancerous risks

Alcohol can harm your overall health in many ways, not just by increasing cancer risk. It can lead to liver disease and mental health problems, among other issues.

Is there a proven link between alcohol and breast cancer?

Many studies have shown a link between alcohol and a higher risk of breast cancer. Here are some important points:

No safe level: Research published in the National Cancer Institute indicates that there really is no “safe” level of alcohol consumption regarding breast cancer risk. Recommendations suggest that abstaining from alcohol is the safest choice.

Research published in the National Cancer Institute indicates that there really is no “safe” level of alcohol consumption regarding breast cancer risk. Recommendations suggest that abstaining from alcohol is the safest choice. Light drinking matters: Even light consumption can increase risk. Women who consume about three alcoholic drinks weekly face a roughly 15% higher risk of developing breast cancer compared to non-drinkers, as per breastcancer.org. For every additional daily drink, the danger escalates by 10%.

Even light consumption can increase risk. Women who consume about three alcoholic drinks weekly face a roughly 15% higher risk of developing breast cancer compared to non-drinkers, as per breastcancer.org. For every additional daily drink, the danger escalates by 10%. Type of alcohol doesn’t matter: It doesn't matter if you like wine, beer, or spirits; the key point is that they all contain ethanol, the ingredient that affects health.

How to reduce breast cancer risk?

If you are worried about the connection between alcohol and breast cancer, here are some steps you can take:

Aim for abstinence: The best way to lower alcohol-related risks is not to drink at all. This choice reduces your breast cancer risk and improves your overall health.

The best way to lower alcohol-related risks is not to drink at all. This choice reduces your breast cancer risk and improves your overall health. Moderate consumption: "If you can’t completely stop drinking, try to limit it to a moderate level. Aim for no more than one standard drink per day, and don’t drink on consecutive days", says the Medical Oncologist.

"If you can’t completely stop drinking, try to limit it to a moderate level. Aim for no more than one standard drink per day, and don’t drink on consecutive days", says the Medical Oncologist. Healthy lifestyle choices: Adopt other healthy habits. Exercise regularly, maintain a healthy weight, and follow your routine breast screenings. These actions can help lower your risk of breast cancer.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)